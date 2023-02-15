Six University of Chicago researchers named 2023 Sloan Fellows

Six University of Chicago researchers have earned prestigious Sloan Research Fellowships, which recognize early-career scholars’ potential to make substantial contributions to their fields.

This year’s UChicago winners range from an astrophysicist studying the extreme conditions in space to an economist researching the effects of social insurance and public assistance programs to a computer scientist working on human-centered AI and natural language processing.

Awarded since 1955 to the brightest young scientists across the United States and Canada, the two-year Sloan Fellowships are one of the most competitive and prestigious awards available to early-career researchers. This year’s winners, announced Feb. 15, will receive two-year fellowships in the amount of $75,000 to further their innovative research.

Clay Córdova is a theoretical physicist working on quantum field theory, a unifying framework encompassing phenomena at a vast range of distance scales. His research is focused on the mathematical theory of symmetry and phases of matter which governs the way microscopic constituents, such as quarks and gluons, can manifest collective behavior, such as color confinement into mesons and baryons.

His work has involved aspects of particle physics, condensed matter physics, and quantum gravity, as well as related topics in mathematics.

Córdova is a member of the Enrico Fermi Institute and the Kadanoff Center for Theoretical Physics. He holds a PhD in physics from Harvard University. Prior to coming to UChicago, he was a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows and a long-term member at the Institute for Advanced Study.