Ruth Duckworth’s ‘Clouds Over Lake Michigan’ will have new home at UChicago

Without enough uninterrupted wall space to allow Cboe to bring the massive Clouds Over Lake Michigan with them, the artwork needed a new home. Eager to do right by its creator, Cboe contacted the Duckworth Estate, who decided that due to the artist’s significant relationship with the University, UChicago should be approached first.

“For nearly 40 years, Clouds Over Lake Michigan greeted our associates and trading floor members on a daily basis and, as such, has been well-loved by many in the Cboe community,” says Marc Magrini, Vice President of Cboe Facilities. “Cboe is proud of its Chicago roots, and we are excited that this artwork can remain in the city it was created to honor.”

The University was delighted by the offer and immediately began making plans to welcome Clouds Over Lake Michigan to its new home in the heart of its Hyde Park campus. An exhibition also will open in September at the Smart Museum of Art, titled Ruth Duckworth: Life as a Unity.

“UChicago has a fine collection of public art installed around its campus, including perennial favorite Henry Moore’s Nuclear Energy and Jene Highstein’s newly installed Black Sphere,” said Laura Steward, Curator of Public Art, “but we have lacked a major piece for the Regenstein Reading Room until now.”

Cboe also has made a significant financial gift for installation, cleaning, conservation and research into the piece. Removing the work from Cboe was no easy task. The 65 tiles that make up the work were mortared into the wall and had to be painstakingly excavated. The mural is 9 feet tall and 23 feet wide.

Professional conservators are working to restore the piece to its original brilliance before it is placed in the Regenstein’s Reading Room. The piece will be partially visible from the main entrance of the Regenstein. Visitors are welcome and can visit the ID & Privileges Office or the Regenstein circulation desk to obtain a pass to see the work.

“Libraries like Regenstein are simultaneously places for intense study and research and sources of inspiration and community,” said Torsten Reimer, University Librarian and Dean of the University Library.

Four months to create grand mural

When Duckworth was commissioned by Dresdner Bank, she had just three weeks to create prototype designs. She created three, sent photographs of each to Munich, and the leaders opted for the piece with ties to the Chicago landscape.

Inspired by photos of Chicagoland and Lake Michigan taken from space, Duckworth said the piece reflects “Chicago as a pre-Columbian city” and pulls inspiration from a 12,000- mile trip she took across the United States, Mexico, and Guatemala. “And then there are different types of clouds,” said Duckworth. “There’s some clouds that look like hundreds, thousands of mushrooms.”

From building the maquette – the small, preliminary model that serves as a kind of first draft of a large-scale piece – to the final installation of Clouds Over Lake Michigan, Duckworth estimated she spent just four months on the project. Adding to the impressive achievement is that this was only Duckworth’s second large-scale mural.