Ruth Duckworth transformed clay by evoking the natural world

“Clouds Over Lake Michigan” is the second Duckworth large-scale mural to call UChicago’s campus home. Visitors passing through the foyer of the Henry Hinds Laboratory for Geophysical Sciences are enveloped by “Earth, Water, Sky” (1968), which covers all four walls and the ceiling.

The title of the exhibition, “Life as a Unity,” was inspired from a quote from Duckworth. “I think of life as a unity. This unity includes mountains, mice, rocks, trees, and women and men. It is all one lump of clay.”

A force of nature

Ruth Windmüller Duckworth was born in Germany in 1919. A sickly child, she spent lots of time drawing alone in her room. As Hitler rose to power, Duckworth was forced to flee to England. She spent grueling wartime years working in a munitions factory and later as a gravestone carver.

After the war, Duckworth began building a career as a ceramicist—no easy feat in an era where working with clay was considered “craft” mainly reserved for making pots. However, Duckworth insisted on making serious sculpture.

In 1964, Duckworth was invited to teach at UChicago’s Midway Studios where she would teach ceramics for 13 years. In 1966, at her first U.S. solo exhibition at the Renaissance Society, Duckworth met ceramics collector Julian Goldsmith, dean of geophysical sciences.

“This passion that she had for the natural world couldn’t have intersected better with what was happening in the geophysical sciences at the University of Chicago,” said exhibition curator Laura Steward. “This was the Satellite Era—the beginning of satellite views of Earth taken from outer space, which were important for the launching of the environmental movement.”

UChicago’s Geophysical Sciences Department had formed a few years earlier, merging the old geology and meteorology departments to reflect the rapidly changing field. The nascent department also needed a new building.

Goldsmith commissioned Duckworth to make a ceramic installation for the atrium of the newly constructed Henry Hinds Laboratory for Geophysical Sciences. In search of inspiration, Duckworth thumbed through books and riffled in department drawers. Among the charts and shells, she discovered the photography of meteorologist Fujita, known for creating the Fujita Scale for tornado severity.

“She got very excited about his aerial photographs of clouds and diagrams he made,” Steward said. “We see strong traces of Fujita’s influence in the way she pictured clouds in all of her work.”

The resulting installation, “Earth, Water, Sky” (1968), fundamentally changed the trajectory of her career and her art. “She herself said all her work could be put in pre- or post-geomorphological time,” Steward said.

Life as a Unity

When Steward arrived at UChicago in 2017 as curator of public art, her first encounter with “Earth Water, and Sky” both surprised and delighted her. The piece sparked her interest in the artist, leading to years of research and a reexamination of Duckworth’s legacy.