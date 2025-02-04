‘A Raisin in the Sun’ comes home to the South Side at UChicago’s Court Theatre

What is it like to stage this play, which takes place in a different time, but blocks away from where we are right now?

This isn't some distant, far-off story; Beneatha is my grandmother's age. So what does it mean that this document already feels distant from us?

The work of a classic theater—our work—isn't to freshen it, but to recognize how powerful this text is because of how close it is. These aren't abstract ideas. This is the world of literal yesterday.

My only job is to help people believe—and continue to believe—that the reality of their existence is worthy of not just portrayal, but an elevated art form. Everything in this play is true, or there's a way to find truth in it. And everyone in this room is here because they have access to that truth—both because they're incredible artists, but also because it's the truth of their world. Nearly all our actors are from Chicago. The stories they hold are mythic; they're beautiful. And that's all this play is: the true story of the South Side of Chicago.

What does it mean for you to stage A Raisin in the Sun at Court Theatre for the first time? (Raisin, the musical adaptation, was performed during Court’s 2006/2007 season).

We're in our 70th season and Court Theatre has never done a Lorraine Hansberry play. Once I found out that information, it was the next show I pitched. It's our Christmas Carol, we should be doing it all the time. This first one we just have to do. Then we should do it on the moon, and then underwater, in a snowstorm, set to music, and then backward. It's impossible to do it too much and this play should be the calling card of what it means to make theater in this place. If we want people to take us seriously as a definer of what classic theater is, why wouldn't we step into our legacy?

Why do you think this play has resonated with so many people?

I think there are two answers. The first is because it's just a really good play. It doesn't feel different than Sophocles to me. Really good plays, anybody can get something from.

The second is the magic of the South Side of Chicago, which I will never understand. It has something to do with Mississippi and migration. It has to do with Lake Michigan or maple trees. This place is a cultural epicenter. The second Black people got here, we started doing stuff that changed the whole world.

Because this is Hansberry’s best-known play, a lot of people imagine it as a singular accomplishment. But she is absolutely the product of her environment.