A video overview of Autumn Quarter preparations

Editor’s note: This message was sent Aug. 6 from President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee to members of the campus community.

We are looking forward to welcoming as much of the University community as possible back to campus for the Autumn Quarter that begins on September 29, guided by the University’s academic missions and values and in close collaboration with public health experts and the University of Chicago Medicine.

The video linked below provides an overview of UChicago’s plans and expectations for students and families, faculty, researchers, and staff about the resumption of on-campus activity, including the health practices being implemented to promote safety within our community.

If you have questions, we encourage you to visit the UChicago Forward website for more information.