Peggy Mason challenges Class of 2029 to take ‘intellectual risks’

Standing before the Class of 2029 in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, Prof. Peggy Mason urged students from the College to embrace what most people try to avoid: discomfort. “I want you to learn to be uncomfortable, to take intellectual risks, grow as a thinker.” Mason said in her Sept. 25 Aims of Education address. “Accept and ultimately revel in the severe discomfort that accompanies exposure to and potentially adoption of a perspective that clashes brutally with long-held beliefs.” “Persevere on a thought path even if distress storms in.” Mason, a renowned neurobiologist and the director of the undergraduate minor in Science Communication and Public Discourse in the College, has spent the past three decades helping to shape the minds of UChicago students.

That experience has attuned her to the capabilities of a given class, but also some of the patterns of learning that shape how we experience the world. In her address, Mason explained the difference between “explicit” and “implicit” modes of learning—and how each will aid the new students on their journeys at UChicago. Explicit learning is the intentional process used for tasks such as memorizing facts or learning a new language, while implicit learning happens without us being conscious of it. That quality makes it vital, Mason said, but also “ineffable—impossible to perfectly articulate, describe or explain.” “You can assign Wednesday night to buckle down and learn the structure of the Periodic Table. That will work. However, scheduling Thursday night at the Reg to learn to tolerate intellectual discomfort? That won’t work,” she said.

Training through trial and error To draw the two types of learning together, Mason pointed to a universal example: potty training. She specifically pointed to the different types of training used across the world—with parents teaching their babies either implicitly or explicitly. In the U.S. today, Mason said, toilet training is a heavily cognitive process using language cues that often starts when a child is a toddler. However, other approaches begin long before infants can understand any words at all, Mason said, making use of implicit learning techniques. “Almost immediately after a baby’s birth, a mother of the Digo tribe of Kenya, starts training her baby,” she said. By making use of positive reinforcement, Mason said, “the mom repeats this process day in and day out, thereby conditioning the baby.” This kind of learning comes down to trial and error. Success doesn’t happen every time, Mason said, but neither does failure. This also ties into her desire to have undergraduates embrace the uncomfortable. “Just as walking, piano-playing and the pronunciation of foreign words don’t happen on the first go, neither does intellectual risk-taking,” Mason said. “Getting to be comfortable with discomfort, discordant and incongruent thoughts—this just does not happen without trying and failing. Repeatedly.” Mason said that being right all the time is not all that it’s cracked up to be. She used an example of a championship game to prove the point of how evolution prefers striving over stagnation.