Peggy Mason to address Class of 2029 at Aims of Education

Oftentimes the learning process requires us to drive through limits and get outside our comfort zones.

That’s the lesson Prof. Peggy Mason hopes to instill to the University of Chicago’s Class of 2029 at the annual Aims of Education address in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel during Orientation Week later this month.

“They should know that the moment that they get uncomfortable is the golden moment when something could happen,” Mason said. “That is when they truly learn things.”

As Mason crafts her Sept. 25 address, she said she wanted to put herself in the mindset of the students that will be hearing it.

“I asked myself: If I were in their shoes today, what would I want to get out of this experience at UChicago that I couldn’t get out of another situation?” Mason said. “The answer to me is that you get to experience being with this group of people in this environment. You can focus on learning, focus on ineffable questions and focus on continuing to push even when encountering discomfort.”

This year’s address, scheduled for 6:30 p.m., will be webcast on the College’s Facebook page, YouTube and the UChicago News website.