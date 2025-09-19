New students to begin their UChicago journeys

The University of Chicago will welcome new students to campus through unique activities and cherished traditions that encompass Orientation Week.

O-Week is designed to help new College and graduate students get acclimated to their new home in Hyde Park, while introducing them to campus and the resources they’ll need for their intellectual careers.

On Sept. 22, students from UChicago’s graduate schools and divisions will take part in a welcome Convocation in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. The event, which will begin at 10 a.m., will feature remarks from President Paul Alivisatos and UChicago leaders, and an address from Prof. Nicholas Hatsopoulos. Afternoon activities will include a welcome to international students, a resource fair as well as a forum on free expression. Learn more about the events, including a webcast of Convocation, at the UChicagoGRAD website.