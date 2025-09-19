New students to begin their UChicago journeys

The University of Chicago will welcome new students to campus through unique activities and cherished traditions that encompass Orientation Week.
O-Week is designed to help new College and graduate students get acclimated to their new home in Hyde Park, while introducing them to campus and the resources they’ll need for their intellectual careers.
On Sept. 22, students from UChicago’s graduate schools and divisions will take part in a welcome Convocation in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel. The event, which will begin at 10 a.m., will feature remarks from President Paul Alivisatos and UChicago leaders, and an address from Prof. Nicholas Hatsopoulos. Afternoon activities will include a welcome to international students, a resource fair as well as a forum on free expression. Learn more about the events, including a webcast of Convocation, at the UChicagoGRAD website.
The following day, College students will move into residence halls across campus. At 3:30 p.m. Sept. 24, the Class of 2029 and transfer students will take part in Opening Convocation at Rockefeller Chapel. The event will include remarks from President Alivisatos, College Dean Melina Hale and other UChicago leaders. It will conclude with a procession through the Main Quadrangles and past the cheering crowds at Cobb Gate—their official welcome to the UChicago community—before students take their class photo at Stagg Field.
Prof. Peggy Mason will deliver the Aims of Education address on Sept. 25 – a time-honored tradition where a UChicago faculty member is invited to address students in the College on the aims of a liberal education. The event, which takes place in Rockefeller Chapel, will be webcast beginning at 6:30 p.m., and is followed by group discussions with UChicago faculty inside the residence halls.
Learn more about Orientation Week activities at the College and UChicagoGRAD websites.