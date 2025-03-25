UChicago scientists are designing next-gen batteries without “forever chemicals”

Chibueze Amanchukwu wants to fix batteries that haven’t been built yet.

Demand for batteries is on the rise for EVs and the grid-level energy storage needed to transition the planet off fossil fuels. But more batteries will mean more of a dangerous suite of materials used to build them: PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.”

“To address our needs as a society for electric vehicles and energy storage, we are coming up with more environmental challenges,” said Amanchukwu, Neubauer Family Assistant Professor of Molecular Engineering in the UChicago Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering (UChicago PME). “You can see the dilemma.”

PFAS are a family of thousands of chemicals found in batteries but also everything from fast food wrappers and shampoo to firefighting foam and yoga pants. They keep scrambled eggs from sticking to pans and rain from soaking into jackets and paint, but the same water resistance that makes them useful also make them difficult to remove when they get into the water supply. This earned them the nickname “forever chemicals.”

Although Amanchukwu and other UChicago PME research teams are working on extraction techniques, with current technology, PFAS stay in the water forever.

Some PFAS have been linked to developmental delays in children, decreased fertility, increased cancer risk and lessened immune response. PFAS have been found in water, air, fish, and soil – and in the blood of people and animals around the planet.

“This is what we've done as a society,” Amanchukwu said. “We make an amazing material or amazing device, and then we realize that it’s not good for the environment, and then we scramble to see if we can replace it.”

The Amanchukwu Lab at UChicago PME want to flip that script. In two recent papers, the team designed two new families of PFAS-free solvents that make ideal components for next-generation batteries. The goal is to get ahead of PFAS pollution, giving future researchers a safe but powerful suite of chemicals to explore when designing batteries, turning “forever chemicals” into “never chemicals.”

"We need next-generation batteries, but for most of the current research, they are using PFAS,” said Peiyuan Ma, PhD’24, the first author of both papers. “That's why we started doing our research, to give people at least a chance to use the non-PFAS materials.”