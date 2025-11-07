Navigating the law to advance quantum growth

Quantum technologies could transform society—but their national and economic security implications also bring complex legal hurdles. To help innovators navigate those challenges, the Chicago Quantum Exchange and Barnes & Thornburg LLP on Nov. 3 released the Quantum Law Navigator, a report mapping how key laws and regulations intersect with the emerging quantum economy. This guide will help equip researchers, founders, executives, investors, in-house counsel and policymakers with the tools to drive new innovations. CQE director David Awschalom announced the navigator during the opening of the 2025 Chicago Quantum Summit, one of the world’s key forums for exploring the full spectrum of quantum economy needs. “We need to close the gap between the quantum sector and the law to ensure a robust, sustainable quantum economy,” said Awschalom, who is also the University of Chicago’s Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and Physics and a senior scientist at Argonne National Laboratory. “Without a common language among quantum technologists, the business community, lawyers, and lawmakers, we risk losing innovators to the layers of law and regulation that grow from our sector’s scientific complexity, uncertain timelines and relevance to national security. This is an important step forward as we accelerate the transitions of scientific discovery to technology and work collaboratively to create a competitive industry.” Quantum researchers and companies routinely encounter laws with complex compliance requirements, but they arrive at their first legal questions with different sets of tools. They may stumble into their first patent question, run afoul of deemed export rules that prohibit certain discussions with foreign researchers, or encounter a tangle of rules that impede the acquisition of essential components and materials. They might accept federal funding and need to understand obligations related to ownership, intellectual property and disclosure. Further, they might be concerned about march-in rights, which allow the government to grant a compulsory license on a privately owned patent to third parties. Or they might need help negotiating a first venture capital deal or navigating visa requirements for foreign talent. Large, well-funded research institutions and companies can retain legal teams to navigate these questions—but smaller, less resourced stakeholders often cannot. Compliance remains costly, confusing and often discouraging for both groups.

“Illinois continues to lead the way in building the quantum future—giving researchers, entrepreneurs and policymakers the tools they need to navigate this rapidly evolving space,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. “The Quantum Law Navigator will help innovators turn complexity into opportunity and strengthen the foundation of a growing quantum economy. This effort underscores the kind of leadership that keeps Illinois at the center of global innovation.” Also on Nov. 3, Robert Karr, Jr., the Barnes & Thornburg partner co-leading the Quantum Law Navigator with the CQE, moderated a panel on legal frameworks for quantum growth. This included Hannah Parnes, head of policy at Chicago-based quantum computing company EeroQ and an advisor to the Quantum Law Navigator, and Troy Smith, the general counsel at Infleqtion. “Lawmakers and regulators have increasingly turned their attention to quantum because quantum technologies have the potential for seismic impact on many sectors of industry and society,” Parnes said. “The Quantum Law Navigator provides a foundation for understanding the legal and regulatory landscape for the development of quantum technology and will be an invaluable asset for innovators across the quantum ecosystem." The laws that apply most consistently to the quantum technology sector cross more than a half-dozen legal areas, including intellectual property, export controls, foreign investment controls, immigration, and trade policy and tariffs. The report, which includes insights from Barnes & Thornburg lawyers with deep knowledge of each concept, explains how the area intersects with the quantum sector, highlights what different stakeholders may need to know and ends with key considerations to help guide strategy. “The Quantum Law Navigator addresses a critical gap between technological innovation and legal governance in one of the most transformative fields of the 21st century,” Karr said. “By mapping the relevant legal frameworks, quantum stakeholders can better understand how policies, laws and regulations interact rather than collide, and where compliance and opportunity align.”