2025 Chicago Quantum Summit convenes global leaders to shape bold quantum future

When hundreds convene on Nov. 3-4 for the 2025 Chicago Quantum Summit, they will hear from the quantum researchers advancing cutting-edge discoveries and the innovators translating these breakthroughs into real-world benefit.

They’ll also hear from the leaders whose facilities, investments and support are shaping a full ecosystem capable of bringing quantum solutions to bear on the world’s most urgent challenges.

That they can do this in one place is the defining strength of the summit. Hosted annually by the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE), over eight years the event has become known as one of the world’s key forums exploring quantum economy needs.

“The global quantum effort works when we align strengths,” said summit keynote speaker Cathy Foley, the former chief scientist of Australia. “Australia brings deep expertise in theory, materials, devices and sensing—Chicago and the broader United States network bring scale, testbeds and supply-chain depth. The CQE shows how to stitch these pieces together.”

Foley said her priority is “responsible, interoperable growth that includes standards, benchmarking and workforce development, so industry can invest with confidence and society can trust the outcomes.”

That comprehensive approach matches the CQE mission that drives the summit, which this year features keynotes by Foley; Paul Dabbar, the deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce; and Darío Gil, undersecretary for science in the U.S. Department of Energy.

The summit will also include three tracks of content. These are themed around Frontiers, which features cutting-edge research; Innovations, which focuses on commercialization and the development of real-world applications; and Futures, which examines the societal impacts of quantum technologies.

From discovery to impact

The event comes at a time of consistent and numerous advances across the field of quantum information science, several of which will be represented at the summit.

Earlier this month, a team from MIT and Harvard University announced the development of a 3,000-qubit quantum computing system that can run continuously for two hours. Harvard Prof. Mikhail Lukin, co-director of the university’s Quantum Science and Engineering Initiative and senior author of the Nature paper detailing the breakthrough, is among this year’s summit speakers.

So is Jay Lowell, principal senior technical fellow at Boeing, which last year completed the world’s first recorded flight using multiple quantum navigation systems instead of GPS. Purdue University President Mung Chiang will engage in a fireside chat with Chetan Nayak, a technical fellow at Microsoft, which earlier this year announced a quantum chip that leverages breakthrough materials developed at Purdue.

“This is a truly exciting time to be working in the quantum technology sector, with advances happening more rapidly than anyone predicted,” said David Awschalom, the Liew Family Professor of Molecular Engineering and Physics at the University of Chicago and CQE founding director.

“Companies, educators, and the general public are increasingly engaged and curious about the work happening at the quantum frontier. The summit is the premier opportunity to showcase this concrete progress while connecting global partners to bring these innovations into the real world and shape our quantum future.”

The summit will also show the frontiers of quantum with 12 rising stars in the field, who will receive the 2025 Boeing Quantum Creators Prize and present their work throughout the Summit. On Monday, participants in the summit’s annual poster session will also share their work at a reception presented by the Consulate General of Canada in Chicago.

This past year has also seen continued progress in quantum’s industry sector.