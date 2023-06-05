Mycologist and evolutionary biologist is a fan of fungi

Scientists have formally described about 120,000 species of fungus. There might be millions more out there, but fungi are largely hidden. When you think about fungi, you might picture showy mushrooms, but those are just the fungal version of fruit, sprouting when it’s time to reproduce. Most of the time, fungi live underground or inside logs. At the Field Museum, mycologist and evolutionary biologist Matthew Nelsen, PhD’14, is working to bring these obscure organisms to light. His comments have been edited and condensed.

A fungus is not an animal, and it’s not a plant. What is it?

Its own thing! It’s its own kingdom. But yeah, it’s like, where do these go? They’re not running around like animals; they generally seem to just sit there like plants. Here at the Field Museum, I’m in the botany section, but when we look at DNA evidence, we can see that fungi and animals are each other’s sister groups, essentially. In the mycological community, there’s a big push to recognize fungi as another dimension of biodiversity, especially in the context of conservation.

What specific aspect of fungi fascinates you?

How fungi have evolved to form different types of long-standing partnerships—mutualism with some organisms, parasitism with so many others. What’s the underlying genomic basis for this ability? I work a lot with lichen—which are organisms made from symbiotic fungi and algae—but I’ve been branching out into the partnerships between fungi and plant roots, and I’m in the very early stages of studying a group of fungi that attacks other fungi and different invertebrates.

How do plants and fungi help each other out?

Nearly all plants form deeply rooted evolutionary partnerships with fungi, which helps the plants access nutrients and water that they aren’t very good at getting on their own. So the plant can grow bigger and faster, and in return, the plant feeds the fungus sugar, which it can’t make on its own. This partnership is thought to extend back to when plants first evolved on land. There are 400-million-year-old fossils showing some of these partnerships.