Members of Class of 2023 reflect on their memories at UChicago—and what lies ahead

As the Class of 2023 prepares for Convocation weekend, we caught up with several of this year’s graduates and asked them to reflect on what made their time on campus a transformative experience.

In the stories below, they discuss the friendships they made, the memories they shared, and the lessons they’ve learned as undergraduates and graduate students—and what the future holds as they move into the next chapters of their careers.

Ellen Chen, fourth-year in the College

What did you study?

I double majored in computer science and economics.

What are some of your favorite memories from the last four years?

A few of my friends and I began working on Locavore, a platform to connect restaurants with local farms this past school year. On the weekends, we would run door-to-door to restaurants around the city or visit the farmer’s markets/farms to chat with restaurant managers and farmers to better understand their operational needs. They were some of the kindest, most down-to-earth people I’ve met, and only made the product more worthwhile to build out.

What are your post-graduation plans?

I started working at DoorDash as a software engineer in April and plan to move to New York within the next few months.

Devika Lakhote, Ph.D. candidate in the Harris School of Public Policy

What did you study?

I received my Ph.D. in Public Policy Studies from the Harris School of Public Policy. I studied the effects of large infrastructure investments on targeted populations in India.

What are some favorite memories/lessons/experiences from your time here?

I met some incredibly kind and smart peers during my five years at the University of Chicago, who helped me through difficult times of graduate school (especially during the pandemic). I learned that no matter where you are or what you do, it is very important to build a strong community of supportive friends and colleagues.

What will you be doing next?

After graduation, I will be joining the International Initiative for Impact Evaluation (3ie) as a Data Scientist. I will use econometrics and machine learning methods to evaluate the true impact of policies and programs in developing countries.

Charlotte Long, master’s student in the Divinity School

What did you study?

I am currently receiving my Master of Divinity. I focused on gender in Christianity, with a particular interest in women’s leadership roles, both historically at pivotal moments in Christianity, but also how/if women’s leadership transforms or mitigates modern religious movements.

What are some favorite memories/experiences from your time here?

I got so much done while I was here, it is hard to choose a favorite. My fieldwork year was done at Bethany House of Hospitality, an apartment building and safehouse for young women who have just arrived as refugees or migrants. It was an incredibly humbling and powerful year and clarified how local social workers and organizers are at the heart of keeping refugees safe. My chaplaincy unit at Rush Hospital was also a transformative time that really strengthened my pastoral skills and confidence in interpersonal work. MDiv banquets were always a hilarious and dreamy time, and I loved quiet moments studying on the fourth floor of Swift Hall with friends.

What will you be doing next?

This summer I am doing two part-time internships. At Religions for Peace, I will be helping with their interreligious leadership movements for global peace, as well as some public education writing on forgiveness. The second internship is with the Oxford Initiative’s Global Women’s Narrative Project, which focuses on trauma-sensitive ways to bring everyday women’s experiences of war, loss, family and migration into our conversations on gender policy. I’m very excited for both and have no idea where they will lead me. I hope by September, I will have gained the skills and fortitude to put myself on the job market.

Jabari Owens, fourth-year student in the College

What did you study?

I majored in music and minored in chemistry.

What are some of your favorite memories from the last four years?

My last indoor track meet in Iowa was the most competitive race I ever took part in, as many of the fastest athletes in the country were trying to win a spot at the national meet. I ran the 800-meter leg of the distance medley relay, and we managed to break the indoor school record. My split came out to be the fourth fastest indoor 800-meter time in school history at 1:54.64.

In high school I used to dream about running on a college team, but I always doubted if I would be good enough to even walk on to a roster. This moment surpassed previous dreams and will undoubtedly remain an achievement I’m proud of.

What are your post-graduation plans?

I will be attending Emory University School of Medicine starting in July.

Caleb Sponheim, Ph.D. candidate in computational neuroscience

What did you study?

I conducted research into the patterns and structure of brain activity in a part of the brain responsible for movement commands.

What are some favorite memories/lessons/experiences from your time here?

I will always think fondly of the community that the neurosciences programs cultivate here at UChicago. It was that warm community which brought me to the program, and kept me happy, comfortable and supported throughout my tenure here.

What will you be doing next?

I’ll be joining Nielsen Norman Group as a UX specialist, focusing on conducting quantitative user experience research and teaching courses on quantitative research methods.

Yuqing Zhu, Ph.D. candidate in computational neuroscience

What did you study?

My program is computational neuroscience. For my thesis, I used a type of computer model—a spiking neural network—to simulate and study how populations of neurons in the brain support everyday animal behaviors, such as seeing motion and responding to it.

What are some favorite memories/lessons/experiences from your time here?

I love the friendships I've formed here. I am super grateful for the duo of the Pub & Doc Films after work—seeing certain films there was definitely a highlight of my time on campus. There were always so many things to do together in the city—from taking a walk or a dip in the lake to attending art shows to getting groceries at Joongboo to going out dancing. I’ve really loved my everyday life here in Chicago.

A lesson I've learned is that you never have to do things alone. The neuroscience community here is so amazing, and I am very grateful for the scientific, career and personal support I did receive—oftentimes without even asking.

What will you be doing next?

During my time in Chicago, I've also been growing as a visual artist. I'll be opening my first solo show and starting in the fall, I will be a visiting assistant professor of neuroscience at Pomona College. I will be teaching undergraduate courses on neuroscience and AI, as well as quantitative skills for neuroscience research.