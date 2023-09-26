Inaugural UCPN Podcast Festival to be held Oct. 3-5

The University of Chicago Podcast Network (UCPN) will host a festival on Oct. 3-5, providing members of the UChicago and local communities a unique opportunity to hear thought-provoking conversations featuring UChicago faculty and experts.

The inaugural UCPN Podcast Festival will feature seven UCPN shows, which span a variety of disciplines—from business and economics to politics to astrophysics to human rights—highlighting the kinds of scholarly insights and intellectual discussions that are hallmarks of UChicago.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Institute for Mathematical and Statistical Innovation Auditorium, 1155 E. 60th St., on the UChicago campus.

“Podcasts are such a unique way for our faculty to connect with a global audience, and the growth of the UChicago Podcast Network reflects the public’s appetite to learn about research and complex topics directly from trusted experts,” said Paul M. Rand, UChicago's vice president for communications and host of the award-winning Big Brains podcast. “I’m thrilled to be part of this inaugural podcast festival as a host, and I’m eager for our audiences to learn something new about the University through these unique UCPN shows.”

The largest academic podcast network in the country, with nearly 2 million downloads last year, the UCPN includes: Big Brains, which features research from scholars at the University of Chicago and beyond; Capitalisn’t, which discusses topics in business and economics; Not Another Politics Podcast, featuring Harris Public Policy scholars examining research; Entitled, which examines global human rights debates; Why This Universe, which breaks down the biggest questions in physics; Carry the Two, which explores how math impacts our lives; and 9 Questions, an examination of the self, featuring Prof. Eric Oliver.

The UCPN Podcast Festival schedule is as follows:

Oct. 3

Why This Universe? hosts Prof. Dan Hooper and Shalma Wegsman will talk astrophysics with Prof. Daniel Holz and Asst. Prof. Diana Powell, 3 p.m.

Nine Questions host Eric Oliver will interview Prof. Susan Goldin-Meadow about her new book “What Our Gestures Tell Us About Our Selves,” 5:30 p.m.

Oct. 4

Entitled co-host Prof. Tom Ginsburg will discuss free expression on college campuses with Prof. Genevieve Lakier, 1:30 p.m.

Not Another Politics Podcast hosts William Howell, Anthony Fowler and Wioletta Dziuda will host a conversation, 3 p.m.

Oct. 5

Big Brains host Paul M. Rand will interview Prof. Steven Levitt, renowned UChicago economist and Freakonomics author, 1 p.m.

Capitalisn’t host Prof. Luigi Zingales of Chicago Booth will conduct a live AMA, 3 p.m.

Register to attend the inaugural UCPN Podcast Festival here. Learn more about the UCPN and explore the shows here.