How UChicago students can get involved in the 2020 election

This year has seen the spread of a pandemic that has killed more than 200,000 Americans and cost millions more their jobs. It has seen a long-overdue national reckoning over racial equity and social justice. And in less than a month, it will see an election with historic consequences.

As the country prepares to decide on its next president, the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics is working to include students in the process—from boosting turnout at the polls to furthering serious discussion of important policy issues.

“Regardless of your views, these times demand that we engage in the politics that affect our communities and our country, not shy away from complexity or difficult conversations,” IOP director David Axelrod wrote in a recent welcome letter. “Whether you’re working on a campaign, developing policy, covering events as journalists or peacefully protesting on the streets, you’re doing public service. And the Institute of Politics is here to help. We want to equip and inspire you to get into the arena yourself.”