Front-row view of COP30 inspires UChicago students to pursue climate interests

Last week in Brazil, nine University of Chicago students got a front-row seat to global negotiations at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30. The Institute for Climate and Sustainable Growth sponsored a cohort of six College students and three master’s students from the Harris School of Public Policy and Booth School of Business. The group was accompanied by Institute staff as part of the annual delegation to the event. The students attended for three days of the conference, setting their own schedule from Nov. 12-14 in the host city of Belém, set at the mouth of the Amazon River delta. Each student attended a full day of panels featuring climate professionals from around the world. The dozens of concurrent talks provided international perspectives on climate finance, technology, agriculture, health care and more.

“This was ‘the COP of implementation’ and it was fascinating to see countries go from high-level strategy to actually getting things done on the ground,” said Eliza Beckerman-Lee, a joint master’s student at Booth and Harris. “Unsurprisingly, funding is the greatest implementation challenge, and I loved the conversations between public and private sector leaders about how to reduce the cost of capital to increase the availability and speed of climate financing.” Students also had access to live U.N. meetings and negotiations. Attendees observed discussions on topics including international climate-finance platforms such as the Adaptation Fund and the Loss and Damage Fund, as well as other global climate dialogues.

“Negotiations may be long, tedious and riddled with minutiae, but in watching the passion with which delegates spoke about the environmental values of their country, I take a renewed, vested interest in the legal frameworks that so importantly shape the future of emission reductions in Illinois, the United States, and the rest of the world,” said Davis Turner, a fourth-year student in the College. Between sessions, students networked with peers from other universities and climate professionals from across the globe. The cohort shared meals with employees of energy company Rystad Energy and students from The Munich University of Applied Sciences.

They also dined with Christa Hasenkopf, director of the Clean Air Program at the Energy Policy Institute of UChicago (EPIC), and Asst. Prof. Amir Jina from Harris, both of whom were presenting at COP30. Institute Distinguished Fellow Andrew Light, former assistant secretary of Energy for International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Energy, spoke with the students following a fireside chat event. The students’ experiences at COP30 provided greater depth for what they’ve been learning in the classroom. Laura Bornhoevd, a second-year College student majoring in climate and sustainable growth, said the COP process “has been a central part of our discussions” in several of her courses.