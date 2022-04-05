Celebrate Earth Month 2022 at the University of Chicago

To celebrate Earth Day on April 22, the University of Chicago has organized numerous virtual and in-person programs throughout the entire month. From walking tours, to art exhibitions and presentations, to preservation workshops, there are ways for everyone to learn more about climate change—and how data, practices and policies can help build creative solutions.

Already underway is a monthlong “Battle of the Buildings” competition between UChicago residence halls to save energy and water. The Smart Museum of Art has also opened “Unsettled Ground,” which explores how the environment has shaped artistic practice; on display through June 26, the exhibition was curated collaboratively by UChicago students.

Listed below are just few more examples of the many ways to participate in Earth Month. Visit the UChicago ECo Calendar to see them all.