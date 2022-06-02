Class of 2022 shares memories of past four years in the College

During their years in the University of Chicago College, students can expect a transformative education, but their exact path over the next few years is unknown, brimming with potential.

Four years ago, UChicago News interviewed five members of the Class of 2022 about their interests, perspectives, and hopes for their journey in the College. We caught up with four of these five students—Shivanii Batra, Aryan Kejriwal, Karen Ma and Julian Spencer—as they prepare for Convocation and the next steps in their lives. (Abed Alsolaiman, who was also featured in 2018, took a gap year and will be graduating with the Class of 2023.)

Shivanii Batra

When entering the College, Shivanii Batra was drawn to the political science, public policy and economics majors. Ultimately, she opted for economics, relishing the chance to take classes at the Booth School of Business, where she often learned alongside MBA students. But the Core Curriculum’s language requirement also led her down an unexpected path to a minor in French.

“I was so impressed with the French department and professors that I wanted to continue learning the language by completing the minor,” she said.

Batra said that it’s truly the members of the UChicago community who have made her time here special from its earliest moments.

“I met some of my closest friends before the start of my first year at the overnight for admitted students, and I've lived with them for the past four years,” she said. “This university is filled with some of the kindest, brightest, and most talented individuals that I have ever met, and I'm so honored that I've had this experience here and that I met all the people that I did along the way.”

Batra will be moving to Seattle to work in consulting after graduation, taking with her treasured memories of early spring days gracing Chicago.

“I've experienced an incredible sense of community here during those sunny days,” she said. “I'm so grateful that I've gotten to spend them swimming at the Point or sitting on the quad with some of my best friends.”

Aryan Kejriwal

As a first-year mathematics student, Aryan Kejriwal said he challenged himself to the extreme, making an effort to take the difficult classes like “Honors Mathematical Analysis” and “Graduate Measure-Theoretic Probability,” while filling his remaining hours with Registered Student Organizations (RSO) activities.

Over time, he said he learned that it was more beneficial for him to focus less on doing the impossible, and more on staying consistent in each of his activities. He eventually took RSO leadership positions in Derivatives Group Quant Trading and UChicago Applied Math Club, which were both meaningful experiences for him.

“In the end, it wasn’t the difficulty of a task that helped me achieve my goals, but rather the skills I had developed when performing the task,” he said.

Kejriwal said some of the best friendships he made at UChicago came from late-night conversations at the A Level of Regenstein, which he said ranged from intellectual to casual to “straight-up silly.”

“More than anything, UChicago has given me a community for the rest of my life,” he said. “The people here taught me how to grow in my passions, be humble, have meaningful conversations and to be my best self.”

Kejriwal will be joining Chicago Trading Company as a quantitative trading analyst after he graduates; in that position, he will use mathematical and statistical tools to analyze markets and place trades based on his analyses.

“In 2018, I talked about my love for inquiry, and how it fueled my passion for math,” he said. “I’m excited to continue questioning, and see the practical impacts of mathematical models on the job.”