Beloved Botany Pond getting sustainable upgrades

As Botany Pond matured into a balanced ecosystem, myriad species flourished. Students could marvel at turtles, mostly red-eared sliders, painted turtles and map turtles, as well as a popular spiny softshell turtle that took up residency for many years. In late spring, the pond produced hundreds of dragonflies and attracted birds, including mallards, black-crowned night herons and Cooper’s hawks. Koi and other fish spawned or were stocked by the faculty.

To modern biologists, the pond is a treasure. LaBarbera has emphasized over the years that the pond is the perfect place for meaningful field work; he spent two summers taking high-speed video of dragonflies in flight.

Chair of Ecology and Evolution Stefano Allesina said the pond is a centerpiece to his departmental events, a gathering place for lunches and always advantageous for recruiting efforts.

Building sustainable future

But time took its toll on parts of the pond, especially during the pandemic.

Kathleen Golomb, the manager of campus environment, regularly monitors the pond. “I noticed there was a lack of balance in the pond ecosystem. I saw only two fish where there should be many more,” she said. There were not enough aquatic and plant species to provide balance with the pond’s beloved ducks.

Over two years, beginning in 2019, Golomb tracked changes in its water levels and clarity. “The water quality data showed deterioration. We discovered significant water leakage was also occurring, which had been difficult to detect because a pump was automatically replenishing levels,” she said.

Campus Planning + Sustainability within Facilities Services, along with the Office of the President, began convening with sustainability, wildlife and faculty experts to plan current and future solutions. The University determined major action would be required to rebalance the ecosystem so the pond could serve the University community in the way it was intended.

The campus environment team, led by Associate Director of Campus Environment Katie Martin Peck, was charged with providing a better habitat for the aquatic life, as well as improving the areas surrounding the pond for universal access, views of the pond and resiliency.

This past winter, the University drained the pond to assess the state of underlying structures and sediment and to repair multiple leaks.

“We needed an approach that would more carefully manage the chemistry and biology of the pond as a body of water,” said Prof. LaBarbera, one of six faculty members who advised the project. “Nitrogen loading and deep sediment impacted by ducks, as well as a number of cyanobacteria that have become common in Chicago in recent years, needed to be removed from the pond.”

Keeping pond stable for years

The environment team devised a natural filtration system to mitigate long-term buildup of sediment, improve water quality and support biological diversity for many years to come.

“We came up with a clever design for sustainable filtration that uses what we have learned in the last 20 years or so about developing very large fresh and saltwater systems that we can maintain,” said LaBarbera. The system uses varying sizes of rocks and micro-organisms to clean the water, so it is more energy efficient and requires less maintenance.

“It is a good design that should be able to keep the pond stable over the long term, though we can expect it will need tweaking as it matures,” he said.

The plan notably calls for incorporating more natives among the exotic, foreign plants. “It will be exemplar of plants native to the Midwest that will thrive here. It’s not ignoring the local flora but showing it off to good advantage. I think it’s going to be pretty spectacular,” said LaBarbera.