An unconventional sitcom for anyone who feels different—from the mind of a UChicago alum

Finding herself at UChicago

When McEnany was attending high school in San Francisco, her father would page through a book listing the nation’s top colleges (“they probably don’t even have ’em anymore”) and flag the ones he thought would be best for her. And so it was that McEnany found herself at UChicago—her last choice of the five schools she’d applied to, she admits, but in the end, “out of the five, it was definitely the best suited for me.”

Her first quarter was a rush. “I was really having a ball,” McEnany remembers, showing up at 8 a.m. for her chemistry classes, meeting new people, hanging out in the dorms. She felt like she belonged. “People wanted to be there and learn. ... You didn’t have to put on airs.”

And then, “like the flip of the switch,” she was very suddenly very not OK. She’d dealt with symptoms of obsessive-compulsive disorder for years, but not like this: “I was having massive anxiety. I couldn’t touch things. I was counting steps. It was so intrusive in my life.” McEnany went to the counseling center, expecting an intake session and a week’s wait for an appointment. She was sent to a psychiatrist the next day for immediate care.

She tried to return as a full-time student the following year. “And that was—you know,” she says. “I took a lot of incompletes.” But she was determined to continue: “I just knew I had to finish then or I would never finish. Like, I have to graduate and I cannot go home for a year.”

So for the next four years, she slowly chipped away at her history degree, taking classes part-time. “It was a struggle,” she says. “Life is really hard and it hits people at different times.”

On occasion McEnany has treated her slower-than-expected path to graduation as a punchline. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, she punctuated an anecdote about the pile of unread Noam Chomsky books she owns by saying, “You guys! It took me six years to finish college!” But in quieter moments, she acknowledges she approached her education in the right and only way for her at the time. “It really saved me,” she says. “It really saved me that I was able to do it the way I did.”

Perhaps the biggest difference between Work in Progress Abby McEnany and real-life Abby McEnany is that real-life Abby found improv comedy. Her dad was a comedy fan and she’d always liked making people laugh (“fat kids learn all these defenses so you don’t get bullied, and I’m sure that was part of it”), but the classes she took at Second City in her 20s were the first time she’d seriously pursued being funny.

The art form clicked immediately for McEnany. With no lines to learn or blocking to remember, she felt liberated from anxiety. “For me it was really intuitive. … You’re creating this thing together and it’s based on working together as a group,” she says. “Sometimes it sucks! And sometimes it’s beautiful and hilarious and perfect.”

For the next 15 years, McEnany worked her way up the Chicago comedy ladder, performing at theaters across the city and working day jobs in customer service and as a technical writer. When she got offered a position with Second City’s touring company, she took it, even though it meant walking away from a stable job with benefits in her 40s.

Choosing comedy over comfort—in middle age, no less—was terrifying and joyful at the same time. “It can be really scary,” she says. But it always felt worth it. “I remember one time, I was 48, and I was driving in a station wagon to go do a show at a synagogue on a Friday night for 95 bucks,” McEnany recalls. “And it was like, ‘I can’t believe I get to perform and I get to make $95!’”

For Chicago comedians, commercial acting has long been a way to stay afloat while pursuing improv, an infamously low- (and frequently non) paying art form. But McEnany found that her fatness and visible queerness left her mostly shut out of that world. The process of auditioning for commercials was “hilarious,” she told the Cut in 2020, “because they don’t want a fat woman selling burgers.” The continued exclusion had one useful aftereffect: McEnany realized if she wanted to appear on-screen she’d have to write for herself.