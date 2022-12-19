7 books to read over winter break 2022

Life After Life by Kate Atkinson
Recommended by John M. Kennedy, senior lecturer in the Biological Sciences Collegiate Division and Swogger Award winner
“This is a fascinating book that explores the concept of multiple lives and how small changes in the timeline of events can alter the course of history. The novel’s protagonist is Ursula, a young woman who is “first born” in 1910. Through the chapters in the novel, we follow her multiple “re-births” over the course of the next 40 or so years as she becomes enmeshed in events leading up to World War II. Ursula experiences death over and over again, but each time she is reborn we read on with hope renewed at the small twists of fate that alter her path. Ursula attempts to make sense of all this with the help of Dr. Kellet, and she grows in her understanding of her situation. Ultimately, she must make a decision that will intertwine her fate with that of Adolf Hitler and impact lives beyond her own. It’s a surprisingly moving book and satisfies anyone with an interest in a great story with a bit of science fantasy thrown in.”
Anne of Green Gables by L.M. Montgomery
Recommended by Marguerite Sandholm, philosophy Ph.D. student and Booth Prize winner
“This lovely little story is so special, and Anne is one of those rare characters who feels like a friend. She’s bold and funny, but also creative and kind. It’s the perfect, comforting book to read for relaxation over winter break that charms by impressing the excitement of imagination, the sweetness of friendship and the strength of being yourself. Perfect for any age, and if you like it, you can read the whole series and follow Anne throughout her life.”
To Each His Own (A ciascuno il suo) by Leonardo Sciascia
Recommended by Veronica Vegna, director of the Italian Language Program, Languages Across the Curriculum coordinator, senior instructional professor and Swogger Award winner
“This engaging detective story from 1966 by a Sicilian writer combines mystery with a brilliant social analysis of corruption and omertà (the code of silence) in a mafia-dominated context. I highly recommend this and other novels by Sciascia – among them The Day of the Owl (Il giorno della civetta) from 1961. His pen relentlessly fights like a sword (to reference Sciascia’s own analogy) to uncover the truth, and his direct and fearless voice denounces the mafia today as strongly as then.”
