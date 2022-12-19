7 books to read over winter break 2022

If you’re looking for new insight for the new year or just an escape from December gloom, look no further.

UChicago News asked the 2022 winners of the annual Glenn and Claire Swogger Award for Exemplary Classroom Teaching and the Wayne C. Booth Prize for Excellence in Teaching for the books they’d like to share.

The Swogger Awards recognize outstanding teachers who introduce students to habits of scholarly thinking, inquiry and engagement in the Core Curriculum, and the Booth Prizes are awarded annually to UChicago graduate students for outstanding instruction of undergraduates.

Here are their recommendations.

The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel Van Der Kolk, M.D.

Recommended by E. Anne Beal, senior lecturer in the Social Sciences Collegiate Division and Swogger Award winner

“This compassionate exploration of myriad dimensions of trauma brings together recent findings in brain science and the author’s decades of empathic, psychoanalytically attuned clinical practice. The wisdom accumulated throughout these pages is an invaluable resource in coping with trauma and particularly in understanding its meaning for the individual.”