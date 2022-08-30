2022-23 class of University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars announced

Programming, which kicks off this September, will bring together students from across campus who are current students in their final year of study in a master’s program at Chicago Booth, Harris School or the Crown Family School. The UChicago Obama Scholars will supplement their studies with innovative co-curricular programming, and engage with partners on the South Side of Chicago, while applying those experiences to advance social change.

“The Obama Scholars program provides students with the unique opportunity to give and gain insight into the work that fellow young leaders are driving in their communities, while speaking to the intersectionality of their efforts through collaboration,” said Valerie Jarrett, chief executive officer of the Obama Foundation. “We are eager to welcome the new cohort of scholars to the Foundation family—a network of changemakers tirelessly working for a more equitable future.”

Generous support for the University of Chicago Obama Foundation Scholars program is being provided by BMO Harris Bank; Robert and Jane Clark; The Clayco Foundation; The Crown Family; The Harris Family Foundation; Rachel DeYoung Kohler and Mark S. Hoplamazian; The Judy and Peter Blum Kovler Foundation; Charles Ashby Lewis and Penny Bender Sebring; The Lewis-Sebring Family Foundation; The Neubauer Family Foundation; and Susan Rustandy and Tandean Rustandy.

The program is designed to inspire and connect emerging leaders with the tools to better impact their global communities. Members of this year’s cohort are actively working to address many challenges and issue areas across the globe—from projects in Chicago to the Middle East to Africa to Asia.

To learn more about the program, please visit harris.uchicago.edu/obamascholars. Learn more about this year’s UChicago Obama Scholars below:

Deqa Aden (Harris) - Somaliland

Former Manager, Harhub

Empowering victims of gender-based violence in Somaliland by providing access to legal services, medical and psychosocial treatments.

Chris Akel (Crown) - Chicago

Co-founder, Pathways

Nurturing access to education and mental health counseling for youth leadership development in refugee, rural and low-income Palestinian communities.

Olamide Babatunde (Booth) - Chicago

Former Director, Alumni Career Office, Noble Network of Charter Schools

Improving career opportunities for low-income youth and adults across Chicago.

Linda Flor Brito (Harris) - Chicago

Community Organizer, Centro de Trabajadores Unidos

Building collective resistance against the deportation and criminalization of immigrants and forcefully displaced communities.

Binh (Ben) Bui (Booth) - Vietnam

Founding Member and Product Lead, Social Walk

Increasing educational opportunities for underserved learners through technology.

Christine Goggins (Crown) - Chicago

Lead Violence Recovery Specialist, University of Chicago Medical Center

Providing crisis intervention care to promote the comprehensive recovery of victims and families of intentional violence.

Noel Green (Crown) - Chicago

Student and Change Agent, Southside Health Advocacy Resource Partnership (S.H.A.R.P.)

Curating community-driven models of social change that foster liberation of marginalized groups from oppressive systems.

Ben Harris (Booth) - Denver, Colorado

Former Health and Social Systems Strategic Advisor, Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing

Developing and supporting community-based service models for individuals with complex health and social needs.

Amanda Lee (Booth) - Chicago

Director of Practice Transformation, Access Community Health Network

Transforming health care delivery in the community health setting to advance health equity.

Orlando Mayorga (Crown) - Chicago

McCormick Reentry Policy Coordinator, Justice, Equity and Opportunity Initiative - Office of Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton

Championing restorative and transformative policy reform that supports healing for people and communities impacted by mass incarceration.

Heena Mohammed (Harris) - United Kingdom

Former Policy Advisor, UK Government

Designing and improving equitable, community-based solutions to eliminating racial disparities in crime and policing policy.

Karem Muksed (Crown) - Chicago

Mental Health Professional and Refugee and Immigrant Advocate

Increasing mental health care access to refugees by focusing on services and trauma-informed practices.

Omotunde Odedeyi (Booth) - Nigeria

Co-Founder, JetAfrica

Bridging the opportunity gap for young Nigerians through mentorship and entrepreneurial skills development.

Rebecca Silverman (Crown) - Chicago

Co-Founder, Rose Café

Promoting literacy, education and peace in the Roseland neighborhood of Chicago.

Nishit Shukla (Harris) - India

Co-Founder, ReHive

Scaling impact of promising climate adaptation startups through climate finance solutions.

Lily Wang (Booth) - Canada

Co-Founder & CEO, Demi

Building a healthier planet through sleek and convenient urban composting solutions to reduce food waste and encourage sustainable living habits.

DeKevious Wilson (Harris) - Chicago

Regional Manager, Youth Guidance - Becoming A Man Program (BAM)

Fostering, supporting and strengthening resources of urban communities through mental health advocacy and policy work.

Umama Zillur (Harris) - Bangladesh

Founder and Director, Kotha

Addressing the root causes of gender-based violence in Bangladesh and South Asia through advocacy and educational interventions.