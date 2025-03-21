UChicago women’s track team wins NCAA championship

“Going into this year’s indoor championship, especially as a fourth-year, I intentionally avoided the mindset of ‘I have to make up for last year,’” Brown said. “Instead, I told myself ‘I want to have fun and do my best because it’s my last indoor season.’ I believe that state of mind really helped, especially because the one thing I’ve learned about track is that it is always unpredictable and anything can happen.”

In this year’s race, Holmes and Brown exchanged the lead several times early with the team from MIT. The Maroons pulled away during the last half of the race, as Kelly and Harnett gave UChicago the victory by four seconds, in a time of 11:37.62.

“Last year was frustrating, and we felt like our result was not reflective of our abilities or the work we had put in throughout the season,” Kelly said. “However, we all knew that we had put our best foot forward and did everything we could to produce the best result. I brought the same mentality to this race; all we needed to do was leave everything on the track.”

The win was the Maroons’ first track national championship since Michelle Dobbs won the 800-meter run in 2016. The Maroons won their last NCAA championship in the field events in 2021, when Isabel Maletich earned the long jump and triple jump outdoor titles.

“I don’t believe that anyone wins a national championship without a great deal of work, and that is certainly the case with this group,” head coach Chris Hall said. “The fact that this team faced adversity and continued to persevere and work hard says a great deal about their character and desire to contribute.”

Added Hall: “Relays seem to mean more than individual championships, so this was really special. Any time you are racing for others heightens the excitement level, both during and after the race. I will remember this special performance for a very long time.”

All four distance medley relay winners were named all-Americans. Joining them were Evelyn Battleson-Gunkel (3,000- and 5,000-meter run) and Marina Semple (long jump). Brown came away with a total of three first- and second-team honors after her performances in the 60-meter hurdles and 400-meter run while Holmes was a second team all-American after her effort in the 3,000-meter run.

—A version of this story is published on the University of Chicago College website.