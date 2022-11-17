UChicago students explore climate solutions at UN COP27 conference in Egypt

Everything came full circle for Elizabeth Zazycki, a fourth-year student in the College.

During her summer 2022 internship with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Climate Hub, Zazycki had helped her supervisor prepare for the 27th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, known as COP27. A history and political science major pursuing a career in climate diplomacy, Zazycki had planned to follow the conference at home from her laptop.

Little did she know that a few months later, she would find herself on a plane to Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, to attend the conference with peers from the University of Chicago.

“It was amazing to see COP27 in person,” Zazycki said. “Since I want to work in climate diplomacy, COP is one of the most important moments each year for my chosen career path.”

Zazycki is one of four UChicago students from the undergraduate College who received the opportunity to attend COP27. With support and funding from the University, the students spent three days from Nov. 11-13 networking and exploring climate solutions with leaders in government, industry, and NGOs.

The trip was a joint partnership between the University’s Office of Career Advancement and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago (EPIC).

197 nations come together

In 1992, more than 150 countries adopted the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and signed a treaty committing themselves to “the stabilization of greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere at a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with the climate system.”

Since 1995, the signatories, which today include 197 countries and the European Union, have met annually at a Conference of the Parties to assess progress and discuss policies to limit and mitigate the impacts of climate change.