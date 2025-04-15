UChicago receives $100 million gift to support Chicago Booth’s Executive MBA program

“With Konstantin’s remarkable commitment, the Sokolov Executive MBA Program will continue to educate future generations of leaders, giving students the insight and skills they need to move people and organizations to success,” said Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth and the George Pratt Shultz Professor of Accounting. “This gift will help the school further adapt and refine its offerings to meet the evolving global business landscape.”

The founder of IJS Investments, Sokolov is an experienced entrepreneur and private equity investor with a passion for driving economic growth and creating positive and meaningful change. He moved to the United States in 1997 at age 21, eager to pursue a career in telecommunications, working at the forefront of innovation and technology. Over the course of his career, Sokolov has become a global leader of national infrastructure projects across the telecommunications, energy, and financial services sectors. His new gift to Chicago Booth coincides with his 20th MBA reunion.

Sokolov said his gift recognizes the impact his Booth education has had on his life.

“I am immensely proud to be able to support the incredible achievements made by Chicago Booth, an institution with a legacy of pioneering research and transformative education since its founding,” Sokolov said. “I am deeply honored by the school’s decision to give my name to its world-leading Executive MBA Program. Two decades after my graduation, the lessons I learned, the experiences I gained, and the friendships I forged at Booth remain the foundation of my career and my life. The school’s relentless pursuit of knowledge is an inspiration, and I hope my support will contribute to its continued success.”

Sokolov’s gift will strengthen the school’s ability to attract the most talented Executive MBA students from around the globe. In addition to sustaining the quality of the program by ensuring the continued availability of scholarship and operating funds, the gift will also make it possible for Chicago Booth to continue to refine its curricular and programmatic offerings in response to developments in the modern business environment. It will also help the program enhance its approach to fostering alumni and corporate connections for the students.

In 2024, Sokolov—who completed his Executive MBA in the program’s Chicago cohort, which is housed at Gleacher Center—made a generous commitment of unrestricted funds to advance the school’s mission. In a fitting tribute to the downtown campus where he formed bonds with his fellow Executive MBA students, the student lounge at Gleacher was named in recognition of this gift, which is in addition to the new $100 million investment.

A distinctive feature of the Sokolov Executive MBA Program is the Global Career and Leadership Development team, which works across Booth’s three global campuses to support the unique professional development needs of executive MBA students. The team offers students personalized executive coaching, leadership workshops, industry insight circles, career clinics, and opportunities to meet Distinguished Executives in Residence, along with new dynamic activities introduced each year. All career and leadership programs are tailored to meet the needs of executive‐level professionals using a global approach that builds cultural competency, mindfulness, and an ability to adapt leadership skills to new challenges.

Chicago Booth has long been the destination for people seeking the freedom to innovate on their own terms, for people who believe that making an impact starts with knowing how to ask the right questions. Continuing this legacy, the Sokolov Executive MBA Program will create significant impact in the lives, networks, and careers of leaders who pursue their Executive MBA degrees, giving them the education and inspiration they need to shape the future of global business for decades to come.