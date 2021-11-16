UChicago to hold memorial service for Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng on Nov. 18

The University of Chicago will hold a memorial service on Nov. 18 for Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng, a recent UChicago graduate who was shot and killed last week in Hyde Park.

Zheng, who received his degree from the master’s program in statistics this past June, is being remembered by the UChicago community as a devoted scholar and friend who “had an encouraging word” for everyone. The service will begin at 3 p.m. CT in Rockefeller Memorial Chapel and may be attended in person or remotely through a live broadcast on the UChicago News website.

“Our campus community is devastated by the tragic loss of Dennis,” wrote President Paul Alivisatos and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee in an email inviting the University community to the memorial. “To his family, friends, and other loved ones, we extend our condolences and deepest sympathies during this time of mourning.”

To maintain COVID-19 safety requirements, all attendees who join in person are asked to adhere to the University’s health protocols.