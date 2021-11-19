UChicago community remembers Shaoxiong ‘Dennis’ Zheng in campus memorial

Shaoxiong “Dennis” Zheng always lit up a room with his smile. He was generous and kind, inspiring both faculty and fellow students. And he was a proud graduate of the University of Chicago, a community that gathered on Thursday afternoon to honor his memory.

Nine days after Zheng, SM’21, was killed during a robbery near campus, hundreds attended a memorial at Rockefeller Memorial Chapel, celebrating his life and sharing in the grief of those who knew and loved him.

Speaking at the beginning of the ceremony, President Paul Alivisatos directed part of his comments to Zheng’s family who had flown in from China.

“Dennis was a member of our family, and by extension, that means that you are a member of our family too,” Alivisatos said.