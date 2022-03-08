UChicago celebrates 25 years of reducing barriers to education and career success

Celebrating 25 years of Metcalf

The Jeff Metcalf Internship Program gets its name from Harold “Jeff” Metcalf, AM’53, a former dean of students at the Chicago Booth School of Business and University athletic director. In both roles, Metcalf would frequently advise students on their career paths and introduce them to potential employers.

After Metcalf passed away in 1994, one of his former students Byron D. Trott, AB’81, MBA’82—now a University trustee—was inspired to carry on Metcalf's legacy and establish a new internship program in his honor. Trott was one of several lead donors whose vision and investment created the Jeff Metcalf Internship Program, which continues Metcalf's efforts to help UChicago students find meaningful work experiences. The Metcalf Program has scaled up to a level where thousands of undergraduates benefit from the program each year thanks to the generations of UChicago alumni, parents, and friends who have hired students, shared internship leads with Career Advancement, and supported the program philanthropically.

“The Metcalf Program empowers our students to apply their rigorous liberal arts education to a meaningful and fulfilling career,” said Meredith Daw, associate vice president and executive director of UChicago Career Advancement. “Students get the skills and experience they need to thrive in today’s competitive job market.”

The Metcalf Program has continued growing and evolving to better serve students. In the 2015-2016 academic year, the program began offering a guaranteed internship experience to all Odyssey Scholars in the summer after their first year in the College to ensure equity of access to students of all socioeconomic backgrounds.

In response to the rapid growth of the gig economy, the Metcalf Program also began offering special Metcalf experiences called “Micro-Metcalfs” in 2018—short, project-based experiences that students can often complete virtually. The Micro-Metcalf Program significantly expanded during the COVID-19 pandemic to help students continue building experience and stay on track for career success.

These Metcalf experiences and UChicago’s curriculum make students strong candidates for highly competitive jobs and top graduate programs. In recent years, 96% of recent graduates have secured substantive post-college plans.

These programs give UChicago students the opportunity to put their skills to use and prepare for futures as leaders across industries on some of the world’s most pressing issues, while demonstrating to their employers the value they bring through their individual talents and skills developed through UChicago’s unique style of learning.

Odyssey Scholarship Program enters 15th year

UChicago’s Odyssey Scholarship Program began in 2007 with a $100 million gift from an anonymous donor, dubbed “Homer.” Over the last 15 years, the program has made the UChicago experience possible for more than 5,300 Odyssey Scholars who have graduated from the College. Supported by generous ongoing gifts from College alumni, family, and friends, Odyssey scholarships provide need-blind, loan-free education to all students who come to the College with demonstrated financial need.

“As the first of my family to attend college, I faced some of the challenges that first-generation students encounter,” said John W. Boyer, dean of the College. “It is far more complicated today. Odyssey tackles the complex social and economic obstacles to achievement through a coordinated system of support, integrating college readiness, admissions, financial aid and career development initiatives.”

Aid within the Odyssey Scholarship includes funding for tuition, room and board, health insurance, and study abroad. Odyssey Scholars also receive guidance through the College Center for Student Success, as well as tailored mentorship through Career Advancement.

“The University of Chicago takes great pride in supporting Odyssey Scholars, valuing their contributions to our community and world beyond campus,” said Jim Nondorf, vice president for enrollment and student advancement and dean of College admissions and financial aid. “UChicago has always been deeply committed to making higher education accessible for students from all walks of life. Through Odyssey, more of these bright students are able to attend UChicago and pursue their academic and personal potential without financial burden.”

