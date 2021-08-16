UChicago Board of Trustees’ gift launches new $200 million commitment to undergraduate financial aid and educational access

The Odyssey program has ensured access to a UChicago education for more than 5,300 students of diverse backgrounds—many of whom are the first in their families to attend college—and provided support and opportunities for mentorship, study abroad and paid internships. It also eliminates loans and academic year work requirements. Since Odyssey’s creation, a number of University initiatives have expanded support and access for College students of all backgrounds, including first-generation and low-income students, Black/African American and Hispanic/Latinx students, military veterans, and those from Chicago and from rural areas.

“The Odyssey Scholarship Program has transformed the lives of thousands of students since its launch in 2007,” said Joseph Neubauer, MBA’65, chair of the Board of Trustees, who spearheaded the Trustees’ $105 million effort to honor Zimmer. “Providing access and support, and enabling all students to achieve their exceptional potential has always been central to Bob’s ambitions for the University of Chicago. Nothing could better honor his tenure as president than to reduce economic barriers for students of great intellectual promise to attend one of the world’s top universities. I applaud my fellow Trustees for their leadership in this important endeavor.”

After serving as UChicago president since July 2006, Zimmer will transition to the role of University chancellor this September.

“I am deeply grateful to the Board of Trustees for this meaningful gift and their support of the Odyssey Scholarship Program,” Zimmer said. “Removing obstacles to a rigorous education for students of high ability has been a longstanding commitment of the University of Chicago. Thanks to the generosity of Homer and so many others who have donated to Odyssey since his initial gift and challenge, this program will continue to provide opportunities for our students and their families for generations to come.”

When Homer made his $100 million donation in 2007—at the time, the largest in UChicago history—he intended to support all students’ ability to attend the College. He hoped they could “graduate without the siren of debt distracting them from fulfilling unremunerative dreams.”

Increasing financial support for students in need has greatly helped expand access and diversity at UChicago during Zimmer’s tenure. The incoming Class of 2025 will be the most diverse in the history of the College, with a record number of first-generation (11% of the class), Black/African American (13%) and Hispanic/Latinx students (17%). Currently, about 20 percent of students in the College are Odyssey scholars—this year’s incoming class of 360 Odyssey students is up from 250 a decade ago—drawn to the College for its rigorous education, the distinctive Core curriculum, and new academic opportunities spanning molecular engineering, the arts and data science.