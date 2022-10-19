Three UChicago scientists named 2022 fellows of American Physical Society Scholars

Three University of Chicago professors have been named 2022 fellows of the American Physical Society for distinguished contributions to the field.

The fellowship program recognizes members who have made exceptional contributions to the physics enterprise in physics research, important applications of physics, leadership in or service to physics, or significant contributions to physics education.

Prof. Jiwoong Park of the Department of Chemistry was recognized for “the development of synthetic, imaging, and characterization techniques of atomically thin materials and the discovery of novel properties of van der Waals solids.”

Prof. David Mazziotti of the Department of Chemistry was recognized for “contributions to the developments of accurate and efficient electronic structure methods for many-electron molecules, based on density matrices.”

Research professor David Schuster of the Department of Physics was recognized for “groundbreaking work establishing the physics of 2d and 3d circuit quantum electrodynamics, pioneering its applications in quantum information processing and quantum simulation of topological systems, as well as for significant innovations in hybrid quantum systems.

The American Physical Society is a nonprofit membership organization working to advance and diffuse the knowledge of physics through its outstanding research journals, scientific meetings, and education, outreach, advocacy, and international activities. APS represents more than 50,000 members, including physicists in academia, national laboratories, and industry in the United States and throughout the world.

Each year, no more than one half of one percent of the American Physical Society membership is recognized by their peers for election to fellow of the American Physical Society. The new fellows will be formally recognized at the society’s annual meeting.

In 2021, University of Chicago Profs. Liang Jiang, Yau W. Wah, and Aashish Clerk received the honor.

