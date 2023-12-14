Surprise ceremony welcomes student into UChicago’s Class of 2028

Watch the moment that Gabriella Aviles received the 'life-changing news' that she would be joining the UChicago community.

“I was overwhelmingly grateful that they all got to be there for this moment, especially my parents who have endlessly supported my educational pursuits with love and encouragement,” she said. “This was an emotional moment for all of us as I am the first in my family to attend college. I could not imagine a better way to receive this truly life-changing news.”

The College caught up with Aviles after the surprise ceremony to ask her about attending UChicago, which she calls “a perfect match” for her interests.

What made you decide to apply to UChicago, and what are you planning on studying?

I fell in love with the support systems UChicago has for students, specifically Chicago Public Schools (CPS) students and first-generation students like me. I attended their First Things First events online and even one in person. It was so incredible to not just listen to the panelists’ experiences, but to relate and see myself in them.

I plan on studying public policy with a specialization in education policy. My sisters and I have been to nine CPS schools collectively across the city, and both my sisters' experiences and my own have driven me towards a passion for educational equity. UChicago’s collaborative efforts with CPS, for example with the UChicago Consortium on School Research which analyzes CPS policy, makes the College the perfect match for my aspirations.

Are there any influential experiences you’ve had so far that led you to where you are today?

The moments that had the most impact on me were the most challenging moments in my academic journey. Every time I felt defeated after a test or too nervous to speak in class, I reminded myself that education is about growth. This took me awhile to realize, but it was a lesson that came with rewarding outcomes.

I pushed myself to speak in class by signing up for a class that required presentations be regularly practiced. I would study extensively and seek help from teachers in order to increase my confidence with tests. These experiences taught me to find value in my educational growth rather than just focusing on numbers in a test score. I constantly focused on growing as a student, which I believe has brought me to where I am today.