By studying wild bats, alum seeks clues to COVID-19 immunity

After receiving an IV and spinal taps in Chicago, Lutz made a full recovery. But the experience had an impact on the way she approaches her work with bats: She always wears a CDC-recommended respirator mask in caves and is cautious when handling live animals.

Her work helps the scientific community prepare for future pandemics, while elucidating patterns of disease evolution and the role of the microbiome—the bacteria that live naturally in and on our bodies—in health and well-being.

“I’m very interested in the microbiome in bats and birds, and in asking big questions like ‘Does flight impact the evolution of your microbiome?’” she said. “Now, those questions are coming full circle, as we try to understand how the microbiome can actually impact your susceptibility to something like COVID-19.”

A wild goose chase

Despite the danger, Lutz said fieldwork is essential to the development of her ideas as a scientist, which are rooted in a fascination with our planet’s unique biodiversity.

“I started thinking about a potential role for the skin microbiome of bats in malarial transmission because I was going into caves myself,” she said, recalling an experience in Kenya. “I would look up in the darkness and see clusters of bats roosting together that were from completely different families, but I knew their parasites rarely switched hosts. Why?”

Understanding what drives associations between hosts, parasites and diseases has been a unifying theme of Lutz’s work since her undergraduate senior thesis at UChicago, for which she studied toucanets—small, green relatives of toucans that live in the Amazon.

At UChicago, Prof. Emeritus Michael LaBarbera helped set Lutz on her current path.

“Prof. LaBarbera took the time to discuss my fascination with phylogenetics and molecular systematics one-on-one,” Lutz said. LaBarbera’s course on biological diversity “changed [her] life,” especially after a memorable field trip to Jackson Park.

“We were collecting tiny aquatic invertebrates, like insects, and he joked that anyone who caught a vertebrate would get an A,” Lutz remembered. “Little did he know I was an expert bird catcher.”

To LaBarbera’s astonishment, Lutz quickly caught a mallard, and then a Canada goose, approaching each with quiet stealth. (Both birds were subsequently released.) Several male students in the class then tried to follow suit, hoping for bonus points.

“I spent the next half-hour chortling as the men tried to substitute speed and brute force for technique,” LaBarbera said. “No further geese were secured. All in all, it was one of the funniest moments of my 40 years teaching at UChicago.”

Soon afterward, Lutz started volunteering at the Field Museum on LaBarbera’s recommendation. Her first job involved measuring bats for Lawrence Heaney, a curator of mammals at the museum and a lecturer on biogeography at UChicago.

After graduating with a degree in ecology and evolutionary biology, Lutz joined Field Museum scientists on an expedition to East Africa, where her work has been centered ever since. She has collected bats in Kenya, Uganda and Mozambique, from coastal caves to hyena dens on the savannah.