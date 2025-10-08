Students explore cultural stewardship on Chicago’s South Side

Editor’s Note: This is part of a series called UChicago Class Visits, spotlighting transformative classroom experiences and unique learning opportunities offered at UChicago.

When third-year Zaniah Wheeler thought about her old high school outside Houston, she remembered its struggles with drugs, fights and discrimination—issues that often overshadowed education.

But with the building slated for replacement, Wheeler wanted to give her community a way to move forward on the right foot. Her idea: a festival featuring a basketball tournament, picnic, student DJs and photo space where classmates and families could gather to say goodbye.

“I have had a hard time grappling with my experiences at the school,” said Wheeler. “I thought this was the perfect opportunity to reflect upon its effects and think about what they can change going forward to the next campus.”



The proposal was Wheeler’s final project for a new University of Chicago course, “Arts + Public Life: Relationships, Engagement and Cultural Stewardship on Chicago’s South Side.”

Arts + Public Life (APL), a unit within the University’s Division of the Arts & Humanities, fosters neighborhood vibrancy through the arts on Chicago’s South Side. Offered by APL for the first time last spring in partnership with Chicago Studies, the course engaged about a dozen students to explore how cultural programming can strengthen communities. The course invited students to consider how they might themselves become responsible stewards of this work.

Each week, students examined APL’s three pillars—relationships, community engagement and cultural stewardship—through readings, guest talks and workshops with APL staff. They then applied those lessons in projects tied to places they knew best, from neighborhoods in Chicago to hometowns across the country.

“The class came from the idea of how APL could be a resource for students,” said APL's Nootan Bharani, who taught the course. “We have years of experience with community engagement and cultural stewardship, and we wanted to share that.”