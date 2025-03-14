For street medicine doctors in Chicago and nationwide, compassion is a calling

“Working with new arrivals has been a learning experience for us, because they have these layers of concerns that go above what we typically encounter with our public school students,” Cade-Bell said. “It requires a set of cultural competencies that takes into account the harrowing experiences these individuals may have faced.”

Cade-Bell’s experience underscores the complexities of working with marginalized populations, where medical care may require more than writing a prescription or devising a treatment plan.

These patients often have competing needs and priorities, such as court dates and Social Security appointments, and they can face transportation obstacles to attending appointments or obtaining medication.

Beyond logistical challenges, some individuals may harbor a distrust of the medical profession due to prior traumatic or discriminatory experiences, further delaying or complicating vital care.

“Many people who are living in the streets have been burned by the system,” said Jonathan Sherin, PhD’97, MD’98, who served as director of the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health from 2016 to 2022. “By that, I mean taken to the hospital, often against their will, and medicated, often against their will.

“This puts clinicians in league with a system that has been very traumatizing.”

Leading with heart

In his former role with the country’s largest public mental health department—which serves an area of 10 million people, about the same population as Georgia—Sherin focused on relentless engagement and treating patients with what he calls a “heart-forward” approach.

Sherin remains proud of developing the Homeless Outreach and Mobile Engagement (HOME) program that focuses on the most severely ill individuals, those with a chronic psychiatric disorder, schizophrenia, and likely comorbid health problems and addictions.

The model, deployed throughout Los Angeles, uses outreach teams to approach individuals in need of medical care by bringing them comfort items like food, toothbrushes and socks. Over time, as trust develops, teams begin to talk about medication and other treatments. The team involves the patient—as much as their illness allows—as a partner in the decision making about their care.

“It’s about reaching individuals in the most humanitarian way and restricting their civil liberties as little as possible,” Sherin said.

Peer engagement using former PEH who have overcome addiction or mental illness can also help create a bridge between underserved communities and healthcare providers, said Jeffrey Eisen, MD’09, acting deputy president and chief medical officer for the behavioral health division of MultiCare Health System, the largest provider of behavioral health programs and services in Washington state.

Eisen’s division runs a program called Projects for Assistance in Transition from Homelessness (PATH) that employs a team of peers and case managers to help PEH transition into shelters or other housing. The team connects with individuals in homeless camps, meal sites and other locations to support their search for steady housing and to enable their access to medical care and social services.

The program’s success comes from bringing people who lived the experience into the equation, said Eisen, who, as a student at the Pritzker School of Medicine, volunteered at the University of Chicago Maria Shelter Health Clinic, a shelter in Englewood providing healthcare to women and children.

“Peers understand the mental health concerns these individuals have and how difficult it can be to maintain housing or employment when you are not feeling well,” Eisen said. “They also have learned ways of navigating health systems that they can teach to others to help them more successfully connect with care.”

Reflection of community

A deep focus on health inequities and disparities is critical to tackling the diverse and complex needs of PEH and other marginalized groups, said Pilar Ortega, MD’06, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion for the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and a clinical associate professor of emergency medicine and medical education at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Racially and ethnically minoritized populations are disproportionately affected by housing insecurity, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Black people make up 13% of the U.S. population but comprise 37% of PEH. Asian Americans experienced the greatest percentage increase among PEH, increasing 40% from 2022 to 2023. Individuals who identify as Hispanic or Latino had the largest numerical increase, rising 38% during that period.

Medical education has the potential to impact PEH and street medicine efforts by encouraging students from underrepresented communities to enter the profession.