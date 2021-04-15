Seth Green appointed dean of the Graham School

Seth Green, founding director of the Baumhart Center for Social Enterprise & Responsibility at Loyola University Chicago, has been named dean of the Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, President Robert J. Zimmer and Provost Ka Yee C. Lee announced. His term begins July 1, 2021.

Green has served in a range of leadership roles across higher education and the private and nonprofit sectors. In addition to leading the Baumhart Center, which equips leaders to address society’s pressing challenges through education, engagement and research, he is an executive lecturer in Loyola’s Management Department.

Previously, Green led multiple social ventures focused on addressing poverty and increasing opportunity. Most recently, as executive director of the Chicagoland-based youth development organization Youth & Opportunity United, he oversaw the fourfold expansion of programs and a successful fundraising campaign to build a new youth center. Early in his career, Green worked as a consultant at McKinsey & Company, guiding private sector clients through strategic planning and change management.

Green is a frequent media contributor whose work has appeared in The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Chronicle of Higher Education. He currently serves on the Impact Investing Advisory Council of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago, the Advisory Board of Concordia Place, the Campaign Cabinet for the United Way of Metro Chicago, and the Editorial Review Board of the Business and Society Review.

As dean, Green will provide strategic direction and organizational leadership at Graham, fostering a collaborative learning environment and providing strategic direction to strengthen and enhance the school’s diverse collection of courses, certificates and degree programs.

“The Graham School connects the University to non-traditional students and is the center of innovative, lifelong learning at the University,” Zimmer said. “Seth is an accomplished leader in directing educational and programming efforts to reach people from a range of backgrounds and will help Graham bring the University’s distinctive approach to education to an even wider audience.”

Green holds a J.D. from Yale University, master’s degrees in women’s studies from Oxford University and development studies from the London School of Economics, and a bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University.

“The Graham School has an extraordinary legacy, and I am honored to build upon its mission of bringing rigorous education in the liberal arts to more students,” Green said. “I look eagerly forward to working with my new colleagues across the University to strengthen and enhance Graham’s programming.”

The appointment of Green was informed by a faculty committee, led by Kathleen Cagney, professor in the Department of Sociology. Zimmer and Lee expressed deep appreciation to Emily Lynn Osborn, associate professor in the Department of History and the College, for serving as interim dean of the Graham School for the last year.