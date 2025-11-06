Quantum research centers led by Argonne and Fermilab renewed for five years

The U.S. Department of Energy announced on Nov. 4 that it has renewed funding for two multi-million-dollar quantum research centers led by Chicago-area national laboratories.

Q-NEXT, a National Quantum Information Science Research Center led by Argonne National Laboratory in partnership with SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, and SQMS, the Superconducting Quantum Materials and Systems Center, hosted by Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory, will each receive $125 million in funding over the next five years. Both Argonne and Fermilab are affiliated with the University of Chicago and share many University faculty and scientists.

Both centers were originally founded in 2020, as two of five Department of Energy National Quantum Information Science Research Centers created under the National Quantum Initiative Act.

The quantum centers anchor a growing quantum ecosystem in Illinois, which combines two national laboratories, UChicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering and other world-class academic institutions, the Chicago Quantum Exchange, and leading quantum-focused companies and entrepreneurs.

Leaders met last month to break ground on the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, a first-of-its-kind park built for quantum technology scale-up and related advanced microelectronics research and development. The renewal of the DOE centers was announced at the eighth annual Chicago Quantum Summit, which has become known as one of the world’s key forums for exploring the full spectrum of global quantum economy needs.

“Quantum information science is a cornerstone of the nation’s technological future, with the potential to transform industries including computing, health care and national security,” said Prof. David Awschalom, the inaugural Q-NEXT director and current chief science officer, who is also a senior scientist at Argonne, the director of quantum engineering at UChicago PME and director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange.