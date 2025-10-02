Groundbreaking of Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park creates anchor for quantum innovation

Leaders from industry, government and academic institutions, including the University of Chicago, gathered Sept. 30 to officially break ground for the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on the far South Side of Chicago.

The facility, on the site of the former U.S. Steel South Works plant, is a first-of-its-kind park built for quantum technology scale-up and related advanced microelectronics research and development. Anchored by the startup PsiQuantum, which aims to build the first utility-scale, error-corrected quantum computer at the park, other tenants include a growing roster of global companies, including IBM, Diraq and Infleqtion.

The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is the largest concentration of quantum activity in North America and signals the momentum building behind Illinois’ leadership in this space and Chicago’s place as a global hub for quantum technology. The park’s economic impact on the Chicago region could exceed $20 billion in the coming years while creating thousands of jobs.

“Today we break ground on a landmark project that will establish Illinois as the nation’s leading hub for quantum innovation while attracting billions in economic investment and creating thousands of jobs,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “This milestone is made possible by a unique partnership across city, county, state, and private industry, uniting talent and investment to create jobs, drive economic growth, and secure Illinois’ leadership in a technology that will tackle tomorrow’s greatest challenges. With trailblazing companies like PsiQuantum and a growing roster of innovators calling IQMP home, we will position Illinois as the global leader in quantum innovation, unlocking new opportunities for scientific breakthroughs and economic advancement right here on the South Side.”

The IQMP is designed to support the full ecosystem of companies, researchers, suppliers, end users and other partners working to accelerate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies—which have the potential to address some of humanity’s greatest challenges, including breakthroughs in health care, energy, the climate crisis, transportation, financial services and agriculture.