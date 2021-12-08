Prof. Juan de Pablo appointed Executive Vice President for Science, Innovation, National Laboratories and Global Initiatives

Prof. Juan de Pablo has been appointed Executive Vice President for Science, Innovation, National Laboratories and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago, effective immediately.

De Pablo plays an integral role in driving and supporting the University’s science, technology and innovation efforts, along with their connection to policy and industry. His leadership of entrepreneurship and innovation activities at the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, in close partnership with Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth, is helping expand the innovation ecosystem on the South Side and creating opportunities for University researchers and its partners.

Through his leadership of UChicago Global, the University is enhancing its research collaborations with international partners and strengthening its connection to organizations and leaders around the world. De Pablo also stewards the University’s relationship with Argonne National Laboratory, Fermilab and the Department of Energy, as the University works to advance science and technology in support of the nation’s interest.

A key leader for the Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, de Pablo has been essential to the school’s development and growth since joining the University in 2012. His research focuses on polymeric, colloidal and liquid crystalline materials, which are used in many fields of engineering—ranging from consumer products to biomedical applications to energy storage.