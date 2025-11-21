Polsky Center hosts Grubhub cofounder for New Venture Challenge celebration

The Polsky Center kicked off its yearlong celebration of the 30th year of the Edward L. Kaplan, ’71 New Venture Challenge for entrepreneurs with a visit from a prominent past winner—Matt Maloney, MBA’10, the cofounder of food delivery company Grubhub.

The event launched the NVC@30 Fireside Chat series, which is bringing a slate of founders to campus over the next year. Moderated by Mark Tebbe, adjunct professor of entrepreneurship at Chicago Booth School of Business and entrepreneur-in-residence at the Polsky Center, the October discussion with Maloney offered a candid look at the evolution of his startup journey—from bootstrapping in Chicago to leading one of the top food delivery platforms.

To kick off the conversation, Steve Kaplan, the Neubauer Family Distinguished Service Professor of Entrepreneurship and Finance and faculty director of the Polsky Center, recalled Maloney’s path to the New Venture Challenge.

“Matt first applied and didn’t get in,” Kaplan said. “He came into my office, explained how his business worked, and I said, ‘Well, you didn’t write that in your plan.’ So, with that, he got in—and as you all know—he then won.”

Building Grubhub

Initially, Maloney’s plan was to generate advertising revenue from restaurants through premium placements on the website. But traction was slow, and it quickly became clear the model wasn’t working. After revisiting the plan, Maloney pivoted toward delivery, aligning Grubhub’s business model directly with restaurant performance.

“Once I could say, ‘I make a dime when you make a dollar,’ that’s when everything changed,” Maloney explained.

When he came to Booth and entered Grubhub into the 2006 New Venture Challenge, Maloney was a part-time student who admitted he “had never taken a business or finance class” before.

“I had a business that worked, but I didn’t know how to run it properly and communicate it to investors,” he said. “That’s the reason I came to Booth.”