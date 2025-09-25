Origins of the ‘Ostrich Effect’

In a world of information overload, it can feel soothing to stick your head in the sand.

Don’t want to hear what the doctor might say? It’s easy not to make a follow-up appointment. Did a favorite political candidate say something you disagreed with? The evidence can disappear with a flick of a finger.

According to psychologists, avoiding information when it's uncomfortable is a common adult behavior, often referred to as the “Ostrich Effect.”

But how do we become an ostrich? Children are notorious for seeking out information, often in the form of endless questions. So when do we sprout feathers and decide that, actually, the number of calories in a slice of cake is none of our business?

This behavioral origin point was exactly what researchers at the University of Chicago hoped to pin down.

In a June study published in Psychological Science, the research team led by postdoctoral scholar Radhika Santhanagopalan, PhD’25, discovered that as children aged, the tendency to avoid information grew stronger. Though 5- and 6-year-olds still actively sought information, 7- to 10-year-olds were much more likely to strategically avoid learning something if it elicited a negative emotion.

“To understand the origins of decision-making behaviors—and how they change over time—the only population that can give you insight is children,” Santhanagopalan said.

Why ignorance is bliss

As a doctoral student in both business and psychology, Santhanagopalan sat at the intersection of an interesting paradox. In her business classes, she learned how adults—whether ignoring a tanking stock market or refusing to look at a test result—often actively avoid information, even when it shoots them in the foot.

However, in her developmental psychology classes, the exact opposite was true for children.

“Why is it that children are these super curious people, but then we somehow end up as these information avoiders as adults?” she wondered. “What is this transition?”

To answer this question, Santhanagopalan partnered with professors Jane Risen at UChicago’s Booth School of Business and Katherine Kinzler in the Department of Psychology.

In their initial experiment, the researchers looked at five reasons why we might willfully choose to remain ignorant:

To avoid negative emotions like anxiety or disappointment To avoid negative information about our own likability or competence To avoid challenges to our beliefs To protect our preferences To act in our own self-interest (perhaps while trying to appear not self-interested)

They then adapted these into five scenarios for children to see if they could elicit information avoidance. For example, each child was asked to imagine their favorite and least favorite candy. They were then asked if they wanted to watch a video about why eating that candy was bad for their teeth.

“We found that, whereas younger children really wanted to seek information, older children started to exhibit these avoidance tendencies,” Santhanagopalan said. “For example, they didn't want to know why their favorite candy was bad for them, but they were totally fine learning why their least favorite candy is bad for them.”

This finding held for all motivations except for competency. Children of all ages were not afraid to learn if they’d done badly on a test, for example. Santhanagopalan hypothesizes that this could be due to the growth mindset encouraged in school.

“It’s possible that because they’re getting all this messaging about how you can change your aptitude if you put in the work,” she said, “maybe they’re more inclined to seek information because they know they can potentially change the outcome.”