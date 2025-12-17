Listen to grandma—life’s not a zero-sum game

Some situations in life are zero-sum.

On Super Bowl Sunday, two teams take the field but only one will emerge victorious, Vince Lombardi Trophy in hand. In a presidential election, only one candidate can win enough votes to take the nation’s highest office.

A zero-sum belief is the idea that for me to win, you must lose (and vice versa).

However, psychologists have found that people tend to perceive non-zero-sum situations—such as the economy or classroom learning—as win-lose when they aren’t.

A new study published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology found that as people age, this tendency decreases. Older people hold fewer zero-sum beliefs and are generally more positive thinkers than younger people.

The University of Chicago research team and sociologist Tamar Kricheli-Katz, a professor at Tel Aviv University's Faculty of Law, also discovered that younger people today are even more prone to zero-sum thinking than previous generations.

“These findings show how differently people can view reality or the world depending on something as simple as their age,” said lead author Veronica Vazquez-Olivieri, PhD’24. “This points to a huge bias in our decision making.”

Enlarging the pie

It’s important to know when a situation is zero-sum. Ahead of a reality competition baking show or election, you can prepare and fundraise appropriately.

However, according to psychologists, there is danger in perceiving a situation as competitive when it’s not—something humans are prone to do.

“You want to identify situations that are zero-sum as zero-sum and avoid identifying situations that are not zero-sum as zero-sum. And people systematically do the opposite,” said study coauthor UChicago Prof. Boaz Keysar, “especially if they are young.”

For example, immigrants are often perceived—or framed by politicians—as hurting the economy or taking away jobs.

“It is documented that this is really false, both in the United States and in Europe. If anything, it's exactly the opposite,” Keysar said. “Immigrants actually contribute to the economy so that there are more jobs for other people. In other words, they enlarge the pie, as opposed to taking away from others.”

Gray thinking

Age-related differences in zero-sum beliefs caught Vazquez-Olivieri’s eye while working on her doctoral dissertation.

“I've always been fascinated by how social factors, like language or age, impact your decision-making and your behavior,” said Vazquez-Olivieri, who also worked in Keysar’s Multilingualism and Decision-Making Lab.

Vazquez-Olivieri first noticed the pattern while digging through data from the World Value Survey. The international research project has collected survey data on cultural and social values for the past four decades.

When Vazquez-Olivieri realized that zero-sum beliefs appeared to decrease as people aged, she turned to experimentation.

The team ran four experiments surveying nearly 2,500 participants split between 18- to 30-year-olds and 65- to 80-year-olds. Each rated their agreement with general statements, such as: “If somebody gets rich, someone has to get poor.”

Results showed that older people tend to see the world as less zero-sum.