John P. ‘Jack’ Gould, renowned economist and former Chicago Booth dean, 1939-2024

John P. “Jack” Gould, the Steven G. Rothmeier Distinguished Service Professor of Economics Emeritus and former dean of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, died on Dec. 17. He was 85 years old.

Gould, MBA’63, PhD’66, came to UChicago in 1961 to pursue his MBA and Ph.D. at the business school. Although he began teaching at Chicago Booth in 1965, he took leave in 1969 to work for the U.S. government. At the invitation of his mentor George P. Shultz—then U.S. secretary of labor and former Booth dean—he became special assistant for economic affairs at the U.S. Department of Labor under President Richard Nixon. Gould also served as a consultant for economic affairs to the Office of Management and Budget for the Executive Office of the President.

Gould returned to Booth in 1970 and was only the second Ph.D. alum to be named dean. At the time, 44-year-old Gould told The New York Times: “I hope to have the opportunity to do the kinds of things that will keep the school in the innovative frontier.”

He did just that.

“Over six-plus decades at Booth, from Ph.D. student to faculty member to dean, Jack left a profound and lasting impact on the school’s trajectory and helped cement its eminence as a top business school,” said Madhav Rajan, dean of Chicago Booth.

Gould established the role of director of minority recruitment and encouraged admissions officers to visit high schools so they could plant the idea of a business education and career early.

Additionally, he led Booth’s international expansion to Europe and introduced new ways of learning, including hands-on laboratory courses. He also paved the way for the downtown campus at Gleacher Center, a project he brought to University Trustees to expand the business school’s Chicago footprint. When it opened in 1994, the Gleacher Center improved the sense of community among the school’s Evening MBA students, giving them a central place to meet and foster connections. During his tenure, the Weekend MBA Program was introduced, attracting even more working professionals to the school’s downtown campus.

It was Gould’s ability to lead while giving those who worked under him a sense of freedom that allowed for significant growth within the MBA programs, said Harry L. Davis, the Roger L. and Rachel M. Goetz Distinguished Service Professor Emeritus of Creative Management. Davis, a longtime colleague and friend, was asked by Gould to join the Deans’ Office as academic deputy dean in 1983.