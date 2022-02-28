Institute of Politics to co-host conference on disinformation and erosion of democracy

The conference will explore the roots and scope of the problem, the threats posed by new technological advances, and the tools and policies required to neutralize them. Panels will also discuss the challenge presented when the term “disinformation” itself becomes fractious, and the tension between free expression and the need to combat wanton and willful disinformation.

“Disinformation and conspiracy theories, turbocharged and micro-targeted by the new tools social media and big data provide, are a clear and present danger to democracies,” said David Axelrod, director of the Institute of Politics. “They have become weapons with which to foment mistrust in our institutions, sow division and even political violence. But combating them is a complex challenge. We hope over these three days to not only shine a light on the problem but also potential solutions.”

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor in chief of The Atlantic, says the magazine’s partnership in this conference is part of a major commitment he and his journalists are making at a crucial juncture in our history.

“Disinformation causes a great deal of stress on otherwise functioning democracies, and The Atlantic’s preoccupation, for 165 years, has been the state of American democracy, and the state of the democratic idea worldwide,” said Goldberg. “Our conference will focus on the weaponization of disinformation and the competing definitions of disinformation itself. We look forward to bringing together, with David Axelrod’s IOP, a top-tier group of experts, policymakers, journalists and politicians to analyze this important phenomenon.”

The conference will be organized around a series of keynotes, panel discussions and breakout sessions. Among them:

A conversation with President Barack Obama , moderated by Jeffrey Goldberg , editor in chief of The Atlantic

moderated by , editor in chief of The Atlantic What Happens When We Can’t Tell What’s Real Featuring: Joan Donovan , Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy

Featuring: Research Director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy A conversation with Nobel Prize-winning journalist Maria Ressa , moderated by Adrienne LaFrance , executive editor of The Atlantic

, moderated by , executive editor of The Atlantic How Powerful Are Algorithms, Really? Featuring: Rumman Chowdhury , Director of META (Machine Learning Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) at Twitter

Featuring: , Director of META (Machine Learning Ethics, Transparency, and Accountability) at Twitter Defending Free Speech in the Mobile Internet Age Featuring: Mary McCord , Georgetown Law, and Geoffrey Stone , Professor of Law at The University of Chicago

Featuring: , Georgetown Law, and Professor of Law at The University of Chicago Imagining a Better Social Media Featuring: Ethan Zuckerman , Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst

Featuring: , Professor at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst Targeted by Lies: How Disinformation Spurs Political Violence Featuring: Christopher Krebs, Partner, Krebs Stamos Group; Former Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Please visit www.disinfo2022.com for more information. A full agenda and list of speakers will be released in the coming weeks.