How cells ‘change their mind’ and save work in progress

All cells need to sense and respond to their environment—to know when to activate genes, build proteins and carry out their basic functions.

One of the most well-studied cellular responses is how they react during times of stress, such as when the temperature gets too high or there aren’t enough nutrients around to sustain activity. When this happens, cells gather strands of RNA and proteins into stress granules, dense clumps of material generally known as biomolecular condensates.

For decades, scientists have puzzled over why cells form these condensates, but new research from the University of Chicago shows that cells use condensates to save RNA messages they’re working on when stress occurs so that they can prioritize new stress-relevant messages.

“This is how cells change their mind,” said UChicago Assoc. Prof. D. Allan Drummond, a senior author of the study. “These little condensates are present all the time, and not just during stress. They're omnipresent in cells, and this seems to be a way that all eukaryotic cells couple transcriptional responses and translational responses.”

The work was published on Nov. 24 in Molecular Cell.

‘Cells tend to know exactly what they’re doing’

Despite the years of study, the exact function of stress granules isn’t well understood. They seem to be a way for cells to save their work in progress and hold it for safekeeping until conditions become favorable again.

One popular hypothesis is that when stress hits, genes switch off. They stop transcribing new strands of messenger RNA (mRNA), which quit translating into proteins. Any of these leftover mRNAs and associated proteins pile up into stress granules as a side-effect of the genetic translation shutdown.

Drummond says he has always been skeptical this was just an accident.

“I just have this impression from long experience that cells tend to know exactly what they’re doing,” he said. “Having these stress granules just as a biophysical side effect never scanned for me.”

Stress granules are large enough that you can see them through a microscope.

Until now, many scientists have taken this as evidence of when and how they form. Stress out a cell, and the granules appear—relieve the stress, and they go away.

But Drummond and his team wanted to see if there was more to it than what they could see, in both stressed and non-stressed cells. So, they opened cells from budding yeast, a classic model organism for studying cellular biology, and spun the contents in a centrifuge. This separated the heavier materials, including condensates, from smaller molecules such as free-floating mRNA and proteins.

In the past when scientists studied the contents of stress granules, they found that mostly long strands of mRNA were clumped together, because they were “stickier” or became more easily tangled with other molecules. But when Drummond’s team analyzed their cells using their new methods, they saw that almost all mRNAs were pulled into the condensates, regardless of length—with one exception.

Newly synthesized mRNAs that were made after the stressful conditions began were excluded.