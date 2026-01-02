Healthcare electronics are booming—here’s how to make them more sustainable

Wearable healthcare devices—such as glucose monitors, ultrasound patches and blood-pressure monitors—can be invaluable for keeping patients safe.

A new study from the University of Chicago and Cornell University found that demand for such healthcare electronics could approach 2 billion units per year by 2050. But unless measures are taken to reduce the environmental impact, these devices could cumulatively generate more than a million tons of electronic waste and 100 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2050.

Surprisingly, the plastics weren’t the biggest problem. Instead, the study found, a device’s printed circuit board is by far the largest contributor to its carbon footprint—accounting for 70% of the total, partially due to the intensive mining and manufacturing required for its integrated circuits.

The research, published Jan. 1 in Nature, offers two potential avenues for reducing the environmental impacts of these wearables.

“Our hope is that this framework will guide the responsible development of next-generation wearables,” said Chuanwang Yang, postdoctoral researcher at UChicago and first author of the study.

Chipping away at a problem

As electronics have gotten smaller and more flexible, they’ve been incorporated into more uses in the field of healthcare. The ability to continuously track a patient’s blood pressure, glucose or heartbeats can help doctors and caregivers keep them stable and avert crises.

But most of these devices are designed to be disposable—even more so than consumer electronics, in many cases, since longer-term use can pose the risk of performance degradation or infection.

The laboratory of Bozhi Tian, professor of chemistry at UChicago, found little research had been done on this ballooning market and its potential environmental impact. They joined forces with the Cornell University Prof. Fengqi You’s group to tackle this challenge.

“As this transformative field accelerates, society still lacks a clear understanding of its full environmental implications,” said Yang.

First, the team modeled global use of these devices. Extrapolating from current trends, by 2050, the demand for healthcare electronics worldwide could be 42 times higher than today, accounting for about 2 billion units annually.

Next, the team developed a framework for measuring the environmental footprint of these devices.

A comprehensive analysis is important but difficult, because it must pull together many threads. Tian’s team incorporated every part of a device’s “life cycle”: from the impacts of the mining required for ingredients, to the energy used in manufacturing the devices, all the way to the waste created after disposal. They judged carbon footprint, toxicity of the materials and electronic waste.