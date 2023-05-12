At GRADUCon, network of alumni has words of wisdom, career advice for students

Stay curious.
Focus on finding great peers.
Always negotiate your salary.
Consider a career pivot if you are frustrated.
Ask that weird question; people at UChicago are really good at that.
This was a sample of the advice that UChicago alumni had for attendees at GRADUCon, an annual career exploration conference that brings together a network of alumni employed in academia, industry, nonprofits and government.
More than 400 UChicago graduate students, postdocs and recent alumni attended this year’s conference in March, which featured 15 alumni panels organized around different career trajectories. Many panels returned by popular demand, such as careers in data science and careers in strategy consulting; there were also several new panels, including Humanists in Tech.
GRADUCon gives attendees a chance to connect with each other about their work and career interests in a unique setting, shaping their career narratives and building confidence over the course of the day.
Monica Barry, AM’21, an alumna of the Master of Arts Program in Social Sciences and now the assistant director of Employer Relations at UChicagoGRAD, organized the Humanists in Tech panel. She started by reaching out to another UChicago master’s alum, Deborah Blumenthal, AM’11, to moderate.
Blumenthal, who manages marketing events at AllCampus, framed the panel as an entry point into the range of ways humanists bring value to tech employers.
“With the challenges in the job market, I think it's smart to think beyond the familiar and explore fields that aren't necessarily precisely related to the content of your studies. A lot of us humanists are out here doing things we never expected to be doing back when we were graduate students but engaging with our educational backgrounds nonetheless.”