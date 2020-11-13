Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at UChicago event about impact of quantum research

Gov. J.B. Pritzker spoke about the impact of quantum science on Chicago and the state of Illinois during a Nov. 12 virtual chat with Prof. Juan de Pablo, Vice President for National Laboratories, Science Strategy, Innovation and Global Initiatives at the University of Chicago, as part of the Chicago Quantum Summit.

The third annual Chicago Quantum Summit, hosted by the University of Chicago, capitalized on the momentum of efforts across the quantum community, including the recently announced launch of U.S. national quantum research centers and key partnerships with academia, industry and others. With a focus on building collaborations between national centers, companies and innovators, experts discussed the future of quantum information science and technology, developing a quantum workforce, and the applications of emerging QIS research.