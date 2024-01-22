Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger to deliver 2024 Kent Lecture at UChicago

Spencer Paysinger, former professional football player and co-producer of the television series “All American,” will speak at the University of Chicago on Jan. 25 as part of this year’s George E. Kent Lecture.

Hosted by the Organization of Black Students annually since 1984, the lecture series has featured leading Black scholars, writers and activists in commemoration of George E. Kent—the late literature scholar who was one of the first Black professors to earn tenure at UChicago. This year’s program is co-sponsored by the Global Voices Programs at UChicago’s International House.

Paysinger will speak at 6 p.m. at the International House Assembly Hall. A portion of the lecture will be dedicated to Q&A and pictures with the speaker. This event is free and open to the public. Registration is required.

“We wanted to discuss the intersectionality of race, class and how that coincides with the concept of the American Dream,” said second-year students Kalysa Blunt and Taylor Pate, OBS board members for the event. “We thought Mr. Paysinger was especially fitting due to the hardships he faced during his path to success.”

Paysinger grew up a promising athlete in South Central Los Angeles and attended Beverly Hills School, where he led the school’s football team to an undefeated season. A scholarship to the University of Oregon and another undefeated season there followed. In 2011, Paysinger entered the NFL as a free agent and played on three teams, including the Super Bowl XLVI-winning New York Giants, before retiring in 2017.