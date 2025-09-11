Is dark energy evolving? UChicago astrophysicists consider the possibilities

Dark energy—the term used to describe whatever is causing the universe to expand at an increasing rate—is one of the universe’s greatest mysteries. The most widely accepted theory currently suggests that dark energy is constant, and the energy of empty space drives cosmic acceleration. However, last year, findings from the Dark Energy Survey and Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument sparked excitement within the cosmology community by hinting that dark energy may actually be evolving. “This would be our first indication that dark energy is not the cosmological constant introduced by Einstein over 100 years ago but a new, dynamical phenomenon,” said Josh Frieman, University of Chicago Professor Emeritus of Astronomy and Astrophysics. In a new paper, Frieman and Anowar Shajib, a NASA Hubble Fellowship Program Einstein Fellow in Astronomy and Astrophysics at UChicago, combine current data from a multitude of probes and find that dynamical models of evolving dark energy can better explain the data than the cosmological constant. If so, their models find, there may be an undiscovered particle out there which is many orders of magnitude smaller than an electron. We spoke with Shajib and Frieman about the new models described in their paper, the implications of these results, and what’s next. Why is dark energy significant in the study of the universe? Frieman: We now know precisely how much dark energy there is in the universe, but we have no physical understanding of what it is. The simplest hypothesis is that it is the energy of empty space itself, in which case it would be unchanging in time, a notion that goes back to Einstein, Lemaitre, de Sitter and others in the early part of the last century. It’s a bit embarrassing that we have little to no clue what 70% of the universe is. And whatever it is, it will determine the future evolution of the universe.

Learn more about Dark Energy Dark energy, explained Coined by University of Chicago astrophysicist Michael Turner in 1998, dark energy—the force causing the universe to expand faster over time—remains one of the great mysteries of physics.

What recent findings led cosmologists to consider that dark energy may be evolving? Shajib: Although there has been interest in the dynamical nature of dark energy since its discovery in the 1990s to resolve some observational discrepancies, until recently, most of the major and robust datasets were consistent with a non-evolving dark energy model, which is accepted as the standard. However, interest in evolving dark energy was vigorously rekindled last year from the combination of supernovae, baryon acoustic oscillation, and cosmic microwave background data from the Dark Energy Survey, Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument and Planck experiments. This combination of datasets indicated a strong discrepancy with the standard, non-evolving model of dark energy. Frieman: The data from these surveys allow us to infer the history of cosmic expansion–-how fast the universe has been expanding at different epochs in the past. If dark energy evolves in time, that history will be different than if dark energy is constant. The cosmic expansion history results suggest that over the last several billion years or so, the density of dark energy has decreased by about 10%—not much, and much less than the densities of other matter and energy, but still significant. What was the goal of this study, and what were the overall findings? Shajib and Frieman: The goal of this study is to compare the predictions of a physical model for evolving dark energy with the latest data sets and to infer the physical properties of dark energy from this comparison. In our paper, we directly compare physics-based models for evolving dark energy to the data and find that these models describe the current data better than the standard, non-evolving dark energy model. We also show that near-future surveys such as the Dark Energy Spectroscopic Instrument and the Vera Rubin Observatory Legacy Survey of Space and Time will be able to definitively tell us whether these models are correct or if, instead, dark energy really is constant.