Class immerses students in monochromatic art exhibition

A group of students sit in a white room filled with white art. The class clusters around a piece by Robert Ryman, who painted almost exclusively white paintings. Seated beneath the painting, co-teachers, Prof. Christine Mehring and Orianna Cacchione, gesture upward, prompting students to look closely. Look at the brush strokes. Is this really all white? What does the white allow you to see more of?

Monochrome Multitudes—the newest exhibition at the Smart Museum of Art—encourages visitors to look, and then look again.

The exhibition, open through Jan 8, explores “the monochrome”—art using one color. Visitors to the exhibition alternate walking through color-based rooms of blue, red, white, gray, black and yellow as well as thematic galleries that poke and prod at the meaning of the art practice.